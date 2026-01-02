Two women lured a man to a Bally’s Twin River Casino hotel room, where a third assailant robbed the man at knifepoint.

The news comes from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts, which apprehended the three suspects after the victim reported the crime to police at 1:43 a.m. on December 29, 2025.

Bally’s Twin River casino knife robbery

The man told officers how Naushka Machuca, 19, of Marlborough, and Tashawana Tuckta, 19, of Boston, had coerced the individual to follow them from the casino floor to a hotel room.

When the man entered the room, the third assailant, Dominyck Sims, 28, of Worcester, was wielding a knife and demanded the victim hand over his belongings, including $1,500. Sims also reportedly told the victim not to report the crime to the authorities.

Sims, said the Lincoln Police, “threatened him (the victim) with a knife, and took the cash. After the incident, the victim was allowed to leave and was instructed not to contact authorities. Following an immediate and coordinated investigation, Lincoln Police officers apprehended all three suspects.”

Casino robbery suspects face charges

The Lincoln County Police have reported that all three suspects are now in custody and are facing charges related to the robbery incident.

The knife-brandishing Sims has been given multiple charges, including First Degree Robbery, Conspiracy, Weapons Other Than Firearms Prohibited, and Disorderly Conduct.

Tuckta-Warner faces First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. While Machuca faces the same charges of First Degree Robbery, Conspiracy, and an additional charge of Disorderly Conduct.

“The Lincoln Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when interacting with unfamiliar individuals,” said the Lincoln Police Department statement. “We remain committed to protecting the safety of our residents and visitors alike.”

In related gambling robbery news, an announcement was made on the apprehension of a suspect who was alleged to have held up Little Creek Casino.

He was pursued after attempting to rob the location, and the chase involved multiple regional police task forces and K-9 units.

“Thanks to a joint investigation with Lewis County Narcotics Task Force (JNET), Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT), HSI, FBI, Kent PD, Squaxin Island PD, and MCSO, the suspect from the armed robbery at Little Creek Casino has been arrested this evening in Kent,” the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Featured image: Lincoln County Police