Dogecoin’s Kabosu Passed Away, but Doge2014 Is Taking the Legacy Forward: Here’s How

The story of Dogecoin began ten years back. But the majority of the credits for the origin of Dogecoin goes to the original Shiba Inu dog called Kabosu.

If it wasn’t for Kabosu, we wouldn’t be even able to see the thousands of meme coins out there in the market. But with the demise of Kabosu, many would be thinking as to what’s next for the legacy of Dogecoin.

This is exactly where Doge2014 has entered the crypto market to continue Dogecoin’s legacy.

Kabosu passes away after 14 years of inspiration

Kabosu is the famous dog behind the original meme coin, Dogecoin. The Japanese Shiba Inu became an inspiration which led to the creation of Dogecoin.

However, the life of Kabosu has been a bit hard over the past few years. The sensational dog has been suffering from leukemia and liver disease.

After a few years of struggle, the dog passed away on May 24. The owner of Kabosu, Atsuko Sato wrote on her blog that “She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her.”

Kabosu’s pictures became viral on Reddit and from there it began spreading like a viral meme.

Hence Kabosu helped indirectly start the meme coin revolution. From there, the journey of Dogecoin began when two engineers started the meme coin as fun.

But little did they know that the meme coin will grow to become one of the top 10 cryptos in the world. Most of its fame and popularity began when Elon Musk started tweeting about Dogecoin.

The founder of Tesla stated that Dogecoin is his favorite meme coin. From that point, Dogecoin’s trajectory changed.

What is Doge2014 doing for Dogecoin?

Doge2014 is trying to recreate the experience of Dogecoin from 2014. This will allow users to relive its early days.

While meme coins like Dogecoin often face criticism for their lack of utility and features, Doge2014 seeks to address these concerns by introducing several new ones.

One feature of Doge2014 is its stake-to-earn program. This is where investors can stake their DOGE2014 tokens to earn passive income.

According to information from their staking page, over 155 million DOGE2014 tokens are currently staked. This is now offering stakers an annual yield of over 9000%.

Celebrate 10 years of Dogecoin and receive millions of bonus tokens! Get more when you buy more! $1000 – receive over 1 million bonus tokens!

$5000 – receive over 8 million bonus tokens! Here's the breakdown!

0-100 -0%

100 – 499 – 10%

500- 999 – 15%

1000 – 4999 – 30%

5000+ 50%… pic.twitter.com/wOg3bgCqI2 — Doge2014 (@Doge2014token) July 21, 2024

Why could Doge2014 surge in price?

Doge2014 is trying to give the meme coin community everything that Dogecoin did, but at the same time failed to do. With Doge2014, investors can enjoy different features and utility, which Dogecoin lacks.

Doge2014 has a total supply of 100 billion tokens. Out of this, 60% is allocated for presale, 25% for staking rewards. The rest 10% is set aside for liquidity, and 5% for marketing.

The project has a detailed roadmap which has all details of what it plans to do in the next few years. Phase one is the ongoing presale. Phase two will focus on expanding the community through marketing and social media campaigns.

In phase three, Doge2014 will be listed on major crypto exchanges. Phase four will celebrate major milestones and plan further ecosystem developments.

With the popularity of Dogecoin, Doge2014 aims to leverage its strong community support. For those looking to revisit Dogecoin’s journey, Doge2014 offers a chance to relive it.

Check out their social media channels and the ongoing presale to find out more. Their presale has already raised over $136,000 in just a few days.

If the Dogecoin community welcomes Doge2014 with open arms, then the token can definitely reach bigger heights.

