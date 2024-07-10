Doge2014 Could Be the Next 100x as It Secures Over $103k Within Hours of Presale

Doge2014 has been gaining attention in its ongoing presale, owing to investors’ beliefs in what it stands for.

The crypto project was created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of dogecoin, offering its token at DOGE’s 2014 price. The project is also providing staking opportunities and other ways for the community to earn rewards.

Investors are rushing the token because of what it stands for. Dogecoin has the largest community of meme coin holders.

It is also the biggest meme coin in market capitalization. A project created for the massive Dogecoin community to celebrate their holdings seems like what could be the next 100x opportunity.

The Dogecoin community is widely known for its resilience, enthusiasm, and loyalty even during DOGE’s price downturns.

Although Dogecoin has not had the wild bullish spikes, and a lot of meme coins have outperformed it this year, its position as the number one meme coin remains the same.

DOGE14 seeks to tap into this opportunity to celebrate this strength and potentially leverage Dogecoin’s strong user base for itself, which could lead to a price spike.

Investors who recognize this opportunity have been rushing to buy the token, helping the project to gather more than $100,000 within hours of starting the presale.

Beyond celebrating or trying to tap into Dogecoin’s legacy, DOGE14 also has its own roadmap, tokenomics, and plans for future growth. Let’s look at these.

Doge2014 Features and Roadmap

The project has various features, including staking to earn rewards. After buying the tokens, users can start to earn passive income based on their holdings. All details about this feature you can find in their staking dashboard.

The entire process is carried out on the Ethereum blockchain, on which Doge2014 was built, to ensure security and transparency. The good thing is that users don’t have to wait until the end of the presale to start earning staking rewards; they can start receiving rewards for their holdings from the presale level.

The project roadmap is in four phases:

The first phase is the ongoing presale, which aims to launch the celebration by building a strong foundation for a potentially large community of users.

In the second phase, the project will try to expand its community by carrying out various marketing campaigns and creating partnerships with established brands and protocols. It will also use various social media and engagement tools to continue strengthening its community and build a large user base.

In the third phase, the project hopes to officially launch the Doge2014 token on major cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring more accessibility and adoption. DOGE14’s listing on exchanges will increase its trading volume and liquidity. It can also increase the demand for the token, which could potentially increase its price.

In the fourth stage, Doge2014 aims to celebrate various community milestones and achievements and also create various plans for future development. This could include adjusting to community and industry needs and creating solutions to cater to the already growing user base.

Celebrate 10 years of Dogecoin with Doge2014!🚀🐶✨ Get tokens at the 2014 price and enjoy staking & rewards. Join the fun! 🚀🌕#Crypto #Doge2014 #memecoins #Web3 pic.twitter.com/tU2TamgA25 — Doge2014 (@Doge2014token) June 29, 2024

Well-Planned Tokenomics

The project also has clear tokenomics. It has a total supply of 100 billion tokens, with 60% allocated to the presale. The large presale allocation ensures that a significant portion of the tokens is already in the hands of users who trust the project early on.

25% of the total allocation is designated for the staking pool and rewards. 10% is for liquidity, ensuring easy buying and selling of the DOGE14 token following the presale.

Lastly, 5% is allocated for marketing to ensure that the various processes to make the project more popular are continuously carried out. These include social media campaigns, influencer campaigns, and more.

How to Join the Presale

To join the ongoing presale is a straightforward process. All you need to do is connect your wallet to the presale through the website.

This can be done by clicking on the connect wallet option where you will see various wallet options like Wallet Connect, Best Wallet, Metamask, and Coinbase Wallet.

After clicking on any of those options you can follow the instructions and fill in the right information to secure your tokens. After the presale, you’ll be able to claim the tokens and have full control over them.

