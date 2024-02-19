Diablo IV Season 4 – everything we know so far

Diablo IV players have good reason to be getting concerned about the game’s seasons. Of the three we have to date only Season Two was anything close to fun. We had high hopes for Season 3 – Season of the Construct but sadly it was not to be.

There is a limit Blizzard has before people start drifting away, and with Diablo IV coming to Game Pass at the end of March, just before we get Season 4, the fourth installment could be vital, for both keeping existing players and capturing a whole host of new ones from Game Pass.

But what do we know about it so far? Anything? It’s not that far away even though Season of the Construct hasn’t been underway for that long, relatively speaking.

When is Diablo IV Season IV?

The usual way these things pans out is that on the day one season ends, the next one begins. We already know the end date for Season of the Construct is the 16th of April. That is highly unlikely to change. While we don’t know the date for the start of Season 4 as it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Blizzard, we can take the most educated of guesses that it will begin on the same day. 16th April – short of any as yet unannounced delays.

We did have a slight delay of just under a fortnight between seasons one and two, but things got back to normal with the arrival of Season 3, even though people thought that might too be delayed.

Work will have been underway on Season 4 for a long time, so hopefully, Blizzard will be able to appease the player base this time around.