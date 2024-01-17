Diablo IV Season 3 – everything you need to know

Despite a small panic from the Diablo IV fanbase last week, Blizzard always insisted that Season 3 was on track, just that with the holiday period, it hadn’t had the time to talk about it as they normally would in one of its Camp Fire Chats.

We now know for certain when it’s coming and what its focus will be, so if you have been waiting patiently or even anxiously to see if they have finally come up within a season that nobody will moan about, you will find everything you need to know about Diablo IV Season 3 below.

When is Diablo 4 Season 4 out?

Season 3 is due to start as expected on January 23rd, so less than a week away, so you only have a short while to finish off anything you need to do in Season of Blood before your character will be removed to the Eternal Realm and you can continue to play with them there.

What is Diablo 4 Season 3 called?

Season 3 is called Season of the Construct and it comes with the following description:

“The legacy of Zoltun Kulle reawakens as sinister forces aberrate his long-lost Constructs and threaten the denizens of SanctuaryPrepare to discover the mechanical monstrosities of his dark imagination alongside a new Seasonal Companion with a new Season Journey, Questline, Battle Pass, and quality-of-life updates.

Later in the Season, steel yourself for The Gauntlet to earn a spot in the Hall of the Ancients. Get ready to prove your mettle among fellow wanderers in new challenge dungeons and ascend Weekly Leaderboards for glory..”

Sounds cool.

What is in the Season 3 Battle Pass in D4?

Nothing has been given away about the Battle Pass this time around, but as usual Horse armor, cosmetics and the like will be handed out as you progress. We don’t know much either about any new seasonal mechanics at this stage.

When is the Diablo IV livestream?

The next Developer Update livestream, and one we have all been waiting for will take place at 9AM PST on January 18th.

You can watch it on the official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels and there is even a Q&A at the end where you can quiz the devs about Season 3’s quests and the like.