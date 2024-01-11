Diablo IV Season 3 gets a ‘confirmed’ release date

Blizzard’s Diablo IV was released in the middle of 2023 after a successful beta period and brought the series back to the forefront after the tricky Diablo 3 period. Now, with two seasons of D4 under its belt, which haven’t always gone to plan, Season 3 finally has a release date. Well, sort of.

There have been rumors that Season 3 was to be delayed with no word coming from the devs and, as yet, no online developer chat – which Blizzard calls its Campfire Chat – taking place. The Campfire is usually where the devs will highlight some of the new things we can expect. Not so far. It has been pointed out that during the holiday period, fewer staff were around, but this all indicated an incoming delay rather than a reason for the radio silence to fans.

After negotiating the first two seasons, Season 3 is a big one for Blizzard as players will expect it to be on the money when it comes to content and balancing. Problems that have arisen with the previous two installments.

When is Diablo IV Season 3?

Now however, the Diablo IV launcher has changed the text from Season of Blood Ends January 23rd” to “Next Season Begins January 23rd, 2024” – which is quite a significant change considering we still know nothing about it. It could be a mistake, but that seems unlikely. So it looks as though we have less than a fortnight to finish up our Season 2 activities.

What we know about D4 Season 3

At this stage, surprisingly nothing, we don’t even know what it will be called. When Season 2 was fast approaching we were aware of the plot line and even the voice actors.

There is an Xbox Developer_Direct showcase a few days before launch so if we haven’t heard anything further by then it could get some attention there.

We will update this page as more information becomes available in the coming days.