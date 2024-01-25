Blizzard agrees that Season 3 of Diablo IV ‘can be improved’

While everybody was getting super excited about Season 3 of Diablo IV after the relative success of Season 2, warning signs were abound that it might not all be smooth sailing. There were initial fears that the Season of the Construct may be delayed after Blizzard didn’t even mention the new season was confirmed for a certain date until a fortnight before. The holiday season had gotten in the way but everybody was happy that there would be no delay to the latest installment in Sanctuary.

And then it launched, and as usual there were complaints that it was boring, and there wasn’t enough to do as the elites smashed through it all and reached level 50 in super quick time. Of course, this certainly doesn’t apply to those playing the game at a more considered pace so you have to take some of the complaining with a pinch of salt, but for once it seems Blizzard actually agrees with it.

Now Blizzard has had a rough day, it has been hit by a large proportion of the layoffs Microsoft has just announced in the last few hours, so it is possible who said the stuff below isn’t even a Blizzard employee anymore.

Diablo IV game director Joe Shely said, “We’re carefully reviewing feedback, especially from folks who have played many hours already, and we’ve agreed on several things that can be improved. More details soon.”

Now how soon those details might arrive in light of Microsoft deciding to “align on a strategy and execution plan with a sustainable cost structure.”, shorthand for separating almost 2000 people from their employment, is anyone’s guess, but it is unlikely to speed things up.

It is important to note that this is only Season 3 of Diablo IV. Diablo 3 has reached the 30-season mark, so at this stage, Blizzard is likely still getting all its balancing on point.