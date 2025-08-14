Home Crypto casino founder accused of gambling away millions from investors

Crypto casino founder accused of gambling away millions from investors

Neon casino chips

An indictment has been unsealed in a case involving a crypto casino founder and his alleged gambling away of millions of investor funds. The news comes from the desk of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton.

Clayton is working alongside the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher G. Raia.

They have laid charges at the door of the former founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zero Edge Corporation (Zero Edge), Richard Kim. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield will oversee the proceedings and outcome of the case.

Kim indicted in crypto casino gambling case

Kim is being charged with masterminding a process to defraud investors of Zero Edge by the authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission v. Richard T. Kim, No. 1:25-cv-03796 (S.D.N.Y. filed May 7, 2025).

These charges include “making false and misleading statements regarding the use of investor funds and subsequently misappropriating those funds,” according to the DOJ report.

These serious charges of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan T. Nees will prosecute the case, and the filing of the case will be handled by the Office’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force.

Kim’s alleged misconduct

Zero Edge was founded by Kim in 2004 with the view to utilizing blockchain and cryptocurrencies to fuel a casino app. It is reported that Kim made assurances to potential investors that the app would be developed with their investment.

The DOJ’s information and subsequent charges say that Kim did otherwise with the proceeds of his funding rounds. Instead of developing “on-chain” games such as craps and potentially bacarat, blackjack, and roulette at a later stage, he is accused of mishandling these investments.

The indictment documents point the finger at Kim, saying he “misappropriated the proceeds of the company’s seed round to make speculative cryptocurrency trades and gamble at an online casino.”

Zero Edge funding rounds

The DOJ reported that Kim and Zero Edge closed on approximately $4.3 million seed financing round from investors.

Further to this, Kim is alleged to have “diverted approximately $3.8 million of investors’ funds first into a personal cryptocurrency account held at Coinbase and then sent approximately $1 million on to a variety of other crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and Backpack.”

The indictment goes further into the alleged deeds of Kim from June 21, 2024, to June 27, 2024. In this timeframe, Kim made transfers of $7 million and net transfers of $1 million, from “Coinbase and Kraken to a personal account held at a casino and sportsbook website, Shuffle.”

The records presented by the DOJ show that Kim transferred approximately $450,000 to other cryptocurrency wallets with unknown owners and transferred an additional $145,000 from Kraken to a personal checking account.

Emails show admission of guilt

In emails presented as part of the indictment, Kim contacted investors, saying he was “solely responsible for the loss of $3.67m of the company’s balance sheet.”

Despite this admission of guilt, he allegedly concealed the reason for the losses, saying it was not gambling losses, it was part of “leveraged trading losses from seed round financing proceeds” and was a “treasury management strategy.”

The FBI reported that at the time of his arrest he declared that these actions were “clearly wrong from the beginning” and “completely unjustifiable.”

Featured image credit: Ideogram.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025
Joel Loynds
New report exposes Evolution AB illegal operations in sanctioned countries
Joel Loynds
Kangwon Land casino location official image. Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Suswati Basu
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K. Bluebet logo
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K
Joel Loynds
AGA logo /New research from the American Gaming Association (AGA) has revealed that consumers knowingly use online sweepstakes casinos for gambling
Illegal gambling takes up nearly a third of US wagering
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025
Joel Loynds38 minutes

Evoke is the latest gambling company to post a positive report in its first half of 2025. The owner of William Hill, 888, and Mr Green has seen a 3%...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.