Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney accused of parole breach in $836K gambling spree

Federal lawmakers have accused a Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney of breaching her parole to bet thousands of dollars on slot machines.

Vanessa Motta has been under investigation for staging vehicle crashes to cash in on insurance claims and has been under the strict stipulation that she respects the boundaries of a parole order.

Attorney breaks parole to gamble thousands

The Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi, Harrison County, Mississippi, is the site where the New Orleans attorney was accused of breaching her parole.

The attorney, who is under scrutiny, is reported to have wagered $836,401.81 on slot gaming in her multiple trips to the Groundhog State, but for her most recent venture Motta should have notified her parole officer to receive special dispensation to do so.

Motta on parole for involvement in DOJ case

Motta was involved in a case that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice described as a “thirteen-count second superseding indictment,” returned by a grand jury on April 25, 2025, in connection with a scheme to stage automobile collisions in the New Orleans area.

This included Motta being charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341, 1343, and 1349. Mail fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341. Obstruction of justice, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1503(a) and witness tampering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(b)(1)(B).

Nola reported on the alleged parole breach saying that Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to step in and revoke Motta’s $25,000 bond or modify the terms to forbid gambling.

The news outlet also stated that the “suspended attorney misled her Pretrial Services officer so she could leave the state multiple times to bet large sums that could have gone to pay restitution if she is convicted, according to court records.”

Motta will now face a judge in a decision making process as part of a bond revocation hearing, on August 13, 2025.

Featured image: Great Day Louisiana via YouTube