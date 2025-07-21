Languagesx
Crown Perth, home to 24-hour casino, will undergo major investment

Crown Perth, home to 24-hour casino, will undergo major investment

Artist drawing of an outdoor bar outside of a grey building.

Construction is underway at the 24-hour casino and entertainment complex, Crown Perth, as it undergoes its biggest investment project in a decade.

After opening its doors in 1985, the location is Western Australia’s only fully integrated entertainment resort and is the State’s largest single-site private employer with more than 5,000 team members.

Currently, Crown Perth has more than 30 restaurants and bars, almost 1,200 hotel rooms as well as the casino which has more than 130 table games and 2,300 electronic gaming machines. This is all soon set to change, though, as a number of new venues will be added.

The CEO of Crown Perth, Brian Pereira, says this is just the start of an exciting series of developments: “Locals and visitors will soon have more options than ever at Crown Perth to grab a delicious and quick bite to eat, meet up with friends for dinner, or have a beer before or after the footy.

“Crown has been attracting new experiences, renowned restaurants and entertainment to the heart of Perth for 40 years – and we’re delighted to be expanding and reimagining this vibrant dining precinct.”

What are the new changes at Crown Perth?

There will be an ‘Urban Food District’ which will offer a variety of global cuisines and three new bars in a ‘lively social setting,’ along with an outdoor beer garden and a hidden speakeasy bar.

A luxury wine bar is also in development at Crown Towers, with this to honor Western Australia’s unique landscape, history, and wine regions. The wine list will be predominantly local offerings, along with a curated selection of global wines.

The hope is that the wine bar will become an ideal meeting spot before the theatre, as it’s located between the Crown Towers and Metropol hotels.

This announcement about the upgrades comes as other Crown properties in Australia have undergone major investments, including the launch of the Marmont restaurant and expansion to The Palms Theatre in Melbourne.

Featured Image: Credit to Crown Resorts

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

