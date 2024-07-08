Xbox and PlayStation versions of Cities Skylines 2 get delayed indefinitely – the last time Paradox did that it canceled the game two weeks later

Now, you can’t learn everything from history but it does have a lot to teach us. Paradox Interactive has been going through the mill a fair bit of late, taking flak from all sides, whether it stopping work on the already released Star Trek: (it turned out to be anything but) Infinite, and then remarkably canceling Sims competitor Life By You just days after delaying its arrival into Early Access.

The next game to get the dreaded vote of confidence from the board is the console version of Cities Skylines 2 – which we didn’t even talk about the problems that’s had since release because of the more recent proximity of the above.

When Cities Skylines was first due to release, it was supposed to be a simultaneous PC and console release last October. Only the PC version saw the light of day, the console version got pushed back to Spring, and more recently October a full year after the initial release.

In the meantime the PC Cities Skylines has been plagued by performance and gameplay issues, a lot of which are slowly being worked out, but, my oh my, it was not supposed to be like this after the success of the original game.

Now, in news that is not dissimilar to the Life By You indefinite delay announcement, Paradox and Colossal Order have delayed the Xbox and PlayStation version of Skylines 2 “indefinitely”. Maybe it’s just me but I know what that sounds like in my head. As I say, we can learn a lot from history.

The announcement did not dwell on much detail saying: “Dear Console Players,

We wanted to update you on the console release schedule. Unfortunately, we have not yet met the stability and performance targets we set for the console release. Without a Release Candidate (RC), we are now unable to meet an October release window.

While we are making slow but steady progress, there are still unresolved issues impacting the game in ways that harm the player experience we want to deliver. We expect to receive a new RC, which will undergo a thorough review in August. This evaluation will determine whether we can begin the submission process and provide a solid release date, or if further issues need to be addressed.

We understand this is disappointing, and it’s not what we had hoped for either. However, we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this development process, even if the updates aren’t always what we’d like.

Thank you for your understanding and support.”

So if you were waiting to build your own megalopolis on your console, well, don’t hold your breath.