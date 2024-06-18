Shock as Sims rival Life By You Canceled by Paradox

Crazy news reaching us that the highly-anticipated life sim and Sims rival Life By You has been canceled by publisher Paradox Interactive.

Things were getting weird for Life By You when the Early Access period was delayed indefinitely just days ahead of its launch at the start of the month and now, just a few weeks later all that hard work has ended up on the cutting room floor, seemingly for good.

The question of how did it get to just days from an Early Access period if it was so bad, without being picked up on before must surely now be asked of the higher-ups.

In a statement, Mattias Lilja, Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive said blamed the game was lacking in key areas and there was no definitive time it would ever have been ready. It’s quite a long statement to strap in.

“Sadly, we’ve decided to cancel the release of our long-awaited life sim Life by You. This was an incredibly difficult call to make and is a clear failure on Paradox’s part to meet both our own and the community’s expectations. We realize this raises some large questions; here we hope to shed at least some light on why we opted to cancel, rather than delay as we communicated earlier.

Life by You has been in the works for a long time and we’ve been very excited about the promise and the potential of this game. Our hope was always that it would be able to leave a mark in this exciting and new genre for us. That’s why we’ve opted to delay it twice, to give the studio and the game a fair shot at realizing the potential we saw. For each delay we made, we’ve seen incremental improvements, which in hindsight may well have led us to focus on details rather than the whole picture.”

No time extension granted

“A few weeks back, we decided to hold off on an Early Access release in order to re-evaluate Life by You, as we still felt that the game was lacking in some key areas. Though a time extension was an option, once we took that pause to get a wider view of the game, it became clear to us that the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain. This is not to say the game has not shown any promising qualities; Life by You had a number of strengths and the hard work of a dedicated team that went into realizing them. However, when we come to a point where we believe that more time will not get us close enough to a version we would be satisfied with, then we believe it is better to stop. This is obviously tough and disappointing for everyone who poured their time and enthusiasm into this project, especially when our decision comes so late in the process.

At the end of the day, our job is to release games that are fun, interesting, and challenging for our players, and our every decision should be taken with that purpose in mind. When we get that right, we earn our pay. So, how do we ensure we don’t find ourselves here again? Honestly, there are no real guarantees. Games are difficult to get right, and we’ll definitely make mistakes, which, as these things go, always become painfully apparent in hindsight, but still shouldn’t reach this kind of magnitude regardless. We have to take a long and hard look at what led us here and see what changes we have to make to become better. In the end, our mission remains the same, and we’ll continue to take whatever steps we need to do just that.”

The question remains as to whether another publisher will pick up Life By You, but it seems unlikely now it is so tarnished. It’s a real shame as we were hoping to see the first true Sims competitor in, well forever and this whole sorry episode raises more questions than it provides answers.

Life By You is still available to wishlist currently on Steam