Life By You Early Access delayed indefinitely and there’s no sign we will see it soon

We are just two weeks from when life-sim fans were eagerly anticipating jumping into Life By You – Paradox Interactive’s Sims challenger.

While we didn’t really know what to expect in the Early Access which was set to go live on June 4th, we will now never find out how much, or probably how little we were going to get as the game has been yanked back and no new date for anything given.

A statement from Paradox’s Mattias Lilja reads:

“After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed.

While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet.

We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience.

Mattias Lilja, Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive”

This does feel fairly major and you wonder what was said in the meeting leading up to the Early Access launch. What has changed now from when EA was announced just a short period of time ago?

The fact that there is not even the slightest inkling of a time when we will get to see things suggests major changes are afoot. Having said that Paradox has not had the easiest of times of late and having seen how a game such as Cities: Skylines 2 has fared and struggling to recover from will be in the back of people’s minds.

Life By You would certainly have picked up decent sales so there will be a financial hit here too, but balancing the longer-term hit of a game that goes down badly is obviously where we are at, and credit to Paradox for taking a tough call.