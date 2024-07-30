Languagesx
Sixteen-year-old beat-em-up Castle Crashers actually has new DLC coming

Sixteen-year-old beat-em-up Castle Crashers actually has new DLC coming

A montage of funny characters all rendered within Castle Crasher
tl;dr

  • Castle Crashers, the side-scrolling multiplayer beat-em-up from 2008, is getting premium DLC, its first since 2012.
  • The DLC will let players customize skins, play with a new character named Painter Boss, Jr., and enjoy new weapon artwork.
  • BattleBlock Theater will also receive a quality-of-life update with better frame rates, resolution, controller support, and bug fixes.

Castle Crashers, the side-scrolling multiplayer beat-em-up that launched in 2008, is getting premium DLC. This is significant because, in addition to launching in 2008, it hasn’t gotten a DLC update since 2012, but it obviously still has enough of an audience to rate an update worthy of a live-service game.

As explained by developer The Behemoth over the weekend, the DLC will let players customize skins for their characters, play with a new character, and enjoy new weapon artwork.

The trailer is somewhat lore-specific, so try to follow along. But the idea is “Painter Boss, Jr.” is a new playable character, as well as the spokesperson for the new DLC. Bottom line, fans can go back in, draw up new characters, and see them fully animated within minutes, no extra work needed.

This of course means players can go zany with who they make, but The Behemoth is careful to ask folks to keep things within Steam community guidelines — aka, please don’t rip off other people’s IP. These creations are still shareable, so … anything goes, somewhat like create-a-wrestler in the WWE 2K series. But unofficially, you can still customize to your heart’s content.

What else is The Behemoth updating?

BattleBlock Theater, also developed by The Behemoth (and launched in 2013) is getting what’s billed as a big quality-of-life update. That doesn’t mean new features or expansions per se, but the studio promises better frame rates, resolution, support for more controller types, and the obligatory bug fixes and enhancements (PC version).

In all it’s just a sign that people who have made very good games, even if that was more than a decade ago, are still around to support it. And fans who remember them should consider coming back. There is no release date yet for this DLC or Battleblock’s update, unfortunately, but it looks like a lot of fun.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

