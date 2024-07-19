Languagesx
Call of Duty League Championships 2024 – everything you need to know

Call of Duty League Championships 2024 – everything you need to know

TL:DR

  • The Call of Duty League Championships run from July 18 to 21, featuring eight teams in a double-elimination format.
  • Friday's matches include Seattle Surge vs Miami Heretics and LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas, starting at noon PST.
  • Grand finals on Sunday will determine the champion from the final two teams, with all games streamed live on the CDL YouTube channel.

The premier event in the calendar of competitive Call of Duty has arrived with the Call of Duty League Championships, which runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.

The teams at CDL Champs ’24

Eight teams qualify for the Champs, each with four players. Here are the qualifiers:

  • Atlanta FaZe – Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Drazah
  • Toronto Ultra – Envoy, Scrap, Insight, CleanX
  • OpTic Texas – Pred, Kenny, Dashy, Shotzzy
  • New York Subliners – Sib, Skyz, HyDra, KiSMET
  • Seattle Surge – 04, Huke, Abuzah, Breszy
  • LA Guerrillas – Estreal, Flames, Diamondcon, Fame
  • LA Thieves – Ghosty, JoeDeceives, Nastie,
  • Miami Heretics – ReeaL, Vikul, Lucky, Mettalz

The teams that did not qualify included the Las Vegas Legion and Boston Breach. There’s no time to dwell on this, however, as preparations for the Esports World Cup have already begun for many.

Match times

Friday’s matches are happening from noon PST, with four games during the day.

  • Loser’s Round 1: Seattle Surge vs Miami Heretics – 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST / 8 pm BST
  • Loser’s Round 2: Toronto Ultra vs LA Gurrillas – 1.30 pm PST / 4.30 pm EST / 9.30 pm BST
  • Winner’s Round 1: LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas – 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST / 11 pm BST
  • Winner’s Round 2: Atlanta FaZe vs New Work Subliners – 4.30 pm PST / 7.30 pm EST / 12.30 am BST

Further matches will occur on Saturday, beginning at noon PST and going on until the evening. Sunday will see the grand finals taking place at noon PST.

Championship Bracket

The tournament uses a double-elimination format, which means a team needs to lose twice to be eliminated from contention. One loss sees them dropping down into the Loser’s bracket. The grand finale will consist of one team that has not lost a single match and one team that has ‘won’ the loser’s bracket and has one loss on their score sheet.

CoD League Champs bracket
This is how the brackets currently stand. Image credit: Call of Duty League

The current bracket shows that four teams are currently sitting at one loss. Two of these will be eliminated by the end of Friday’s matches.

The interactive bracket can be found on the League’s website.

Call of Duty is one of the highest-paying eSports games of all time, so these matches are likely to be high-intensity and exciting. If you can’t make it to LA to see the games in person, they are all live-streamed on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Featured image credit: Call of Duty League

