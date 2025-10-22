British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has been in conversation with UK government officials in an attempt to dissuade incoming tax reform.

In a statement that endorses the BHA “#AxeTheTax” promotional campaign, which aims to battle the proposed tax levies that would mirror online betting taxes, the sporting body is continuing a dialogue with government ministers up until November 26, 2025.

British Horseracing Authority against the new tax proposals

In addition to the ministerial talks, the BHA has stated that it will be investing considerably in advertising, which strongly advocates against the new tax, which would reportedly equate to £4.1 billion ($5.6 billion) annually. These adverts will be placed across the Financial Times and news providers like Reuters.

The BHA statement also said, the racing body will “deliver further mainstream media coverage over the next six weeks that highlights the potential impact of gambling tax hikes on British racing. This will include broadcast and print plus a suite of products across social media.”

The BHA was active across all party conferences in opposition to the new taxes, and the incoming changes to racing wagering that would include financial affordability checks and other well-being mechanisms to support UK gamblers.

BHA argues job losses would be devastating

As we reported last month, the BHA Chief Executive, Brant Dunshea, was vocal about the financial impact the new tax could have on British racing.

He said the sport is “already in a precarious financial position and research has shown that a tax rise on racing could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country.”

At the end of September, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was interviewed by broadcaster ITV, saying “They (gambling firms) should pay their fair share of taxes, and we’ll make sure that that happens.”

'I do think there's a case for gambling firms to pay more,' said the chancellor when asked if she would consider increasing the taxes gambling firms pay 'They should pay their fair share of taxes, and we'll make sure that that happens' pic.twitter.com/iNPyki9EVN — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 29, 2025

The BHA made mention of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Shadow Gambling Minister Louie French MP in their release, saying that both supported opposition to any new tax increases, with the latter doing so on the main stage of the Conservative Party Conference.

Featured image: BHA