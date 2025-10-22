Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases

British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases

A horse rides over a promotional BHA banner. British Horseracing Authority bucks against tax increases

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has been in conversation with UK government officials in an attempt to dissuade incoming tax reform.

In a statement that endorses the BHA “#AxeTheTax” promotional campaign, which aims to battle the proposed tax levies that would mirror online betting taxes, the sporting body is continuing a dialogue with government ministers up until November 26, 2025.

British Horseracing Authority against the new tax proposals

In addition to the ministerial talks, the BHA has stated that it will be investing considerably in advertising, which strongly advocates against the new tax, which would reportedly equate to £4.1 billion ($5.6 billion) annually. These adverts will be placed across the Financial Times and news providers like Reuters.

The BHA statement also said, the racing body will “deliver further mainstream media coverage over the next six weeks that highlights the potential impact of gambling tax hikes on British racing. This will include broadcast and print plus a suite of products across social media.”

The BHA was active across all party conferences in opposition to the new taxes, and the incoming changes to racing wagering that would include financial affordability checks and other well-being mechanisms to support UK gamblers.

BHA argues job losses would be devastating

As we reported last month, the BHA Chief Executive, Brant Dunshea, was vocal about the financial impact the new tax could have on British racing.

He said the sport is “already in a precarious financial position and research has shown that a tax rise on racing could be catastrophic for the sport and the thousands of jobs that rely on it in towns and communities across the country.”

At the end of September, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was interviewed by broadcaster ITV, saying “They (gambling firms) should pay their fair share of taxes, and we’ll make sure that that happens.”

The BHA made mention of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Shadow Gambling Minister Louie French MP in their release, saying that both supported opposition to any new tax increases, with the latter doing so on the main stage of the Conservative Party Conference.

Featured image: BHA

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized. Gael Garcia, age 20 of Albertville was arrested and charged with: Possession of Gambling Devices, Conspiracy to Promote Gambling, Promoting Gambling, Possession of Gambling Records.
Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph taken from behind showing a young person holding a smartphone in their hands, their silhouette defined against soft ambient lighting. EGBA launches influencer marketing pledge, with minors to be protected
EGBA launches influencer marketing pledge, with minors to be protected
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of the United Arab Emirates flag gracefully waving in a strong breeze against a clear azure sky. Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders
Sportradar joins the list of UAE license holders
Sophie Atkinson
Dark green gradient background, with two phones on the right hand side with an app on. To the left of them is the Low6 and bet365 logos.
Bet365 and Low6 announce expansion into Mexico and Arizona
Sophie Atkinson
Drug Kingpin with a casino gambling habit jailed for 18 years. Gregory Bell ran a multi-million pound drug operation.
Drug Kingpin with a casino gambling habit jailed for 18 years
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized. Gael Garcia, age 20 of Albertville was arrested and charged with: Possession of Gambling Devices, Conspiracy to Promote Gambling, Promoting Gambling, Possession of Gambling Records.
Gambling

Man arrested in Fort Payne after illegal gambling machines seized
Sophie Atkinson7 hours

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Fort Payne, Alabama, following a search at three business locations where 38 illegal gambling machines were found. It was on Monday (October 20)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software