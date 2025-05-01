Languagesx
Brazil esports betting rule change moves toward promoting equal access for games

Brazil esports betting rule change moves toward promoting equal access for games

Brazil is opening the door to a lot more esports betting. The country’s Ministry of Sports has updated its rules to allow bets on a much wider range of gaming tournaments, not just those approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as was the case before.

Thanks to the new regulation, known as Portaria MESP nº 125, betting is now allowed on esports events as long as the game’s developer or rights holder gives the green light.

That means massively popular titles like Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Fortnite, which had been left out under the old IOC-aligned rules, can now enter the betting scene.

In simple terms, Brazil is no longer limiting esports betting to games that fit the Olympic mold.

‘Equal access and free competition’

One important part of the new rule is a clear stance against exclusivity. Game developers can’t lock in deals with just one betting company, and betting platforms can’t demand exclusive rights to certain tournaments.

It’s all about keeping the playing field fair and competitive. “It is forbidden for the developer or rights holder of electronic games to restrict operations to a single betting agent,” the new text reads.

Betting companies are also being kept in check under the new rules. They can’t demand exclusive rights to cover specific tournaments. The regulation highlights the need for “equal access conditions and free competition,” making sure no single operator can dominate the scene.

The update is part of Brazil’s broader effort to get a handle on its booming online gambling industry. According to Central Bank figures, Brazilians are already spending R$20 to R$30 billion ($3.5 to $5.3 billion) every month on online bets. So, formalizing the rules around esports betting is a logical next step.

Brazil changes rules for esports betting

Up until now, Brazil had been sticking pretty closely to IOC guidelines, which only allowed betting on games that reflected Olympic values.

That ruled out most first-person shooters. Even Fortnite, which did make it into the 2023 Olympic Esports Week, was shown in a toned-down version focused on target shooting instead of its usual battle royale style. At the time, IOC Esports Director Vincent Pereira stated, “We cannot have these games promoting Olympic values.”

The new policy also gives the Ministry of Sports the job of keeping an up-to-date public list of all approved sports and esports. This means new titles could be added over time, depending on how they’re recognized by official sports bodies or game developers.

According to a statement signed by Sports Minister André Fufuca, the regulation goes into effect immediately.

Featured image: Grok

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu

