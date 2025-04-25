Brazil expands betting rules to include popular esports titles

Brazil’s government has officially broadened the range of esports games eligible for legal online betting, including hugely popular titles such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Fortnite.

The measure, confirmed by the Minister of Sports André Fufuca, appeared in a special edition of the Official Gazette of the Union on Wednesday, April 23.

Previously, online betting was restricted to games officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This limited betting markets to less controversial virtual sports like chess, motor racing, cycling, and tennis, excluding major shooter games due to their violent content.

Vincent Pereira, the IOC’s director of virtual sports and games, had explicitly stated: “We cannot have these games promoting Olympic values.”

However, under the updated regulation, fixed-odds bets can now be placed on any esports event, provided organizers secure appropriate licensing or authorization from the game’s copyright holders or developers.

Minister Fufuca explained that “this change provides clarity and expands opportunities for a rapidly growing sector, reflecting Brazil’s status as one of the world’s largest gaming markets.”

Online betting in Brazil is already a booming industry. Data from Brazil’s Central Bank estimates that bettors spend between R$20 billion and R$30 billion per month online.

By incorporating popular competitive games, the government is expecting these figures to increase significantly, further stimulating economic activity within the sector.

The betting regulation framework, originally set forth by Law No. 13,756 in 2018 and enacted at the start of 2025, stipulates that only licensed operators based within Brazil’s jurisdiction can accept bets from local players.

The law also maintains strict restrictions, banning betting by individuals under 18, gambling company employees, sports officials, referees, athletes, and anyone diagnosed with a gambling disorder.

Minister Fufuca highlighted that the inclusion of globally popular titles such as Counter-Strike and Fortnite represents an important step in positioning Brazil as a leading market for regulated esports betting.

The Brazilian betting market is still evolving and the inclusion of this new esports offering shows that it is only going to continue to grow.

The economic potential of this for the country is huge but not all are happy with the gambling scene, so whether further expansions get blocked remains to be seen.