Boeing-endorsed Flight Seat from Next Level Racing lets you turn your games room into a fighter jet

We love a bit of sim gaming realism here at Readwrite Gaming and we know many of you do too. We have looked at DCS World and Microsoft Flight Simulator lately and love the idea of players building their own cockpits at home.

If you are going to do it though you need to make it look realistic and that’s where this new gaming seat from Next Level Racing might come in. Despite the company name, NLR does cover flight sims with its gear too, but when this press release arrived this morning, it caught our attention because it takes its Flight Seat Pro to the, well next level with a licensed tie-in with Boeing and also giving it a military makeover perfect for games like DCS World.

We are going to be running a series of features soon about the best gear for building your home cockpit and throwing one of these in there could get you off to a great start

The seat even comes with a harness for extra immersion and the center position of your flight stick and mount for your throttle will make playing, even in VR a breeze.

Major HOTAS brands such as Virpil, VKB, or Thrustmaster all come with different mounting holes on the bottom of their equipment, which is annoying, but the Flight Seat Pro Boeing Military Edition comes with flight plates compatible with a wide range of sticks and throttles to hopefully remove the problem and save you breaking out the power drill.

If you want to go the whole hog and have money to burn, Next Level Racing also has a series of motion platforms you can bolt this to that will throw you around as you fly through the sky – maybe that harness will come in handy after all.

The Flight Seat Pro Boeing Military Edition is finished off with Boeing branding and starts at £649 and is available from Next Level Racing, but it should also be available from other online retailers shortly.