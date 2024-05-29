New European cities arrive in Microsoft Flight Simulator’s City Update 7

Microsoft and developers Asabo continue to consistently upgrade and enhance Microsoft Flight Simulator, even with a new version of the classic sim in the pipeline.

The latest addition is the serious upgrade of several of Europe’s most popular cities with the team saying, “The Microsoft Flight Simulator team and its partners captured these renowned cities in exquisite detail using recent high-resolution aerial imagery, digital elevation data, and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface modeling. This latest release invites simmers to choose their preferred aircraft to explore these vibrant locales, from the French Riviera to the skyscrapers of Stockholm.”

I actually thought that was a strange thing to say, ‘the skyscrapers of Stockholm’ as I have been there and can’t remember it being overly notable for skyscrapers. Even a quick Google reveals a relatively flat, yet beautiful city. Ah well, we all always adore alliteration so we will ignore that.

So these are the cities that have undergone the makeover this time around: – Sweden’s Stockholm, France’s Nice and neighboring Monaco, Portugal’s Porto, and Spain’s Barcelona and Madrid.

As ever the update is available totally free of charge to Microsoft Flight Simmers (and the game is on Game Pass if you haven’t tried it yet). Just head to the to in-game store and download it from there.

A new Local Legend aircraft – the Short SC.7 Skyvan, which is known as the ‘Flying Shoebox’ has also been released and this horrific-looking rectangular plane can also be taken for a spin around the new terrain.

Meanwhile the Top Gun: Maverick expansion was due to be removed last week as the movie license had expired, but this has now been extended for a further two months, meaning you have until July 25th to feel the need, the need for speed – maybe in the skies above a skyscraper packed Stockholm.