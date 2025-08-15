Home BandBet is latest to partner with IBJR to strengthen market in Brazil

The online sports betting brand BandBet has joined The Brazilian Institute for Responsible Gaming (IBJR), expanding the group of companies that are working collaboratively for the development of the regulated betting market.

Now, there are 16 operators working within the partnership, with the aim being to focus on building an online betting ecosystem that is ethical, sustainable, and responsible.

BandBet has joined the following companies, which are all members: A2FBR, Alfa, bet365, BandBet, BetBoom, BetMGM, Betnacional, Betsson Group, Entain (Sportingbet and Betboo), EstrelaBet, Flutter Brazil (Betfair), Kaizen Gaming (Betano), KTO Group, Novibet, Skill on Net (Bacana Play and PlayUzu) and Todos Querem Jogar (Bet do Milhão), and the associates: OKTO, Better Collective, Clever Advertising, OneKey Payments and GeoComply.

BandBet becomes 16th member of IBJR

Fernando Vieira, Executive President of IBJR, highlights the relevance of this addition: “The expansion of our membership demonstrates the maturing of the joint work in the regulated sector in Brazil. It is a great pleasure to have BandBet join us to add strength to this successful journey of the entity.”

This comes just a few months after the Bandbet online betting platform was officially launched, with this taking place in February of this year. The operator had been approved by the Ministry of Finance after complying with all the relevant standards.

The IBJR’s mission stems around advocating for a regulated market. Its work is based on two pillars, combating the illegal market and promoting responsible gaming.

In July, the IBJR announced it had signed a cooperation agreement to fight illegal betting in Brazil with The National Association of Games and Lotteries (ANJL). This came after both of the betting watchdogs were concerned that the taxable profits from gambling could be at serious risk, as games of chance bring in a reported R$4 billion ($720 million) per year.

In the new agreement, the IBJR and ANJL will combine resources as they attempt to tackle unlicensed operators.

Featured Image: Credit to IBJR

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

