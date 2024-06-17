Apple could be a planning a redesign of products to make them ‘thinner and lighter’ than ever before

After Apple unveiled its thinnest product ever last month with the M4 iPad Pro, rumors are now suggesting an overhaul of the other products could be in order.

If reports are anything to go by, the ‘thin and light’ approach could be coming to the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Macbook Pro.

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the new iPad Pro is the “beginning of a new class of Apple devices” where the goal is to be the “thinnest and lightest products in their categories.”

The M4 iPad Pro measures in at 5.1mm making it even slimmer than the iPod nano and the thinnest product the tech giant has ever created.

“I’m told that Apple is now focused on developing a significantly skinnier phone in time for the iPhone 17 line in 2025. It’s also working to make the Macbook Pro and Apple Watch thinner,” said the journalist.

There’s been no word from the company on the potential arrival of slimmer versions but the M4 iPad Pro page on the website introduces the product as being “the next generation of Apple silicon.”

Apple announces major updates for current devices at annual event

While nothing has been said about potential new designs in the future, the Silicon Valley-based company has just finished a round of unveiling upcoming features, AI additions, and more at the WWDC event.

This has included the arrival of iOS 18 which allows for the scheduling of texts, iMessages to be sent with no Wi-Fi or carrier service, as well as Photos upgrades.

WatchOS 11 was also announced which will introduce the Translate app to the Apple Watch for the first time. This supports 20 languages such as Chinese, English, and French, and has been available with iOS 14 since 2020.

The new version of the operating system includes better fitness and health apps and Live Activities.

Featured Image: Via Trusted Reviews