Amazon announces Prime Day – cheap Alexas for everybody

Alexa – when’s Prime Day this year? No, not Pride Day. Prime Day? PRIME DAY. When is it?

Wow, it’s that time already – 2024 is bombing past at record speed (‘actually it’s not’ – all scientists everywhere) and Amazon is preparing to launch the 10th iteration of its mid-year sales event Prime Day.

Amazon gonna Amazon so this year they have employed rapper Megan Thee Stallion to sing a new hit song called “It’s Prime Day”, proving that rap’s original birthplace on the street has never been compromised. Vanilla Ice would be turning in his grave (if he was dead obviously). In the video, which you can enjoy at your leisure below, Megan goes shopping and buys stuff for her dog.

Stop! Ama(zon) time – when is Prime Day 2024?

July 16th and 17th are the days earmarked for the sales extravaganza which is generally one of the best times of the year (apart from every other sale it has) to buy Amazon-branded products and Alexa-fy your home.

The mini caveat is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member as well, but many people are as it provides free, next-day shipping in most locations as well as access to services such as Prime Gaming and Prime Video.

Other products besides Amazon Echos and the like do get a look in, and other retails may also hold competing events so it is a sale definitely worth checking out if you are looking for any new tech or gaming peripherals, or even games.

As for Megan Thee Stallion who has definitely not been paid a wedge for this, ‘It’s Prime Day’ will feature as a bonus track on her new MEGAN album and will also be available if you use Amazon Music. I have spent the last five minutes wondering if I can get away with using an eye-rolling emoji in this copy. We’ll play safe. Let’s pretend it’s there.