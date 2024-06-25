Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Amazon announces Prime Day – cheap Alexas for everybody

Amazon announces Prime Day – cheap Alexas for everybody

Megan Thee Stallion in her Amazon Prime Day video

Alexa – when’s Prime Day this year? No, not Pride Day. Prime Day? PRIME DAY. When is it?

Wow, it’s that time already – 2024 is bombing past at record speed (‘actually it’s not’ – all scientists everywhere) and Amazon is preparing to launch the 10th iteration of its mid-year sales event Prime Day.

Amazon gonna Amazon so this year they have employed rapper Megan Thee Stallion to sing a new hit song called “It’s Prime Day”, proving that rap’s original birthplace on the street has never been compromised. Vanilla Ice would be turning in his grave (if he was dead obviously). In the video, which you can enjoy at your leisure below, Megan goes shopping and buys stuff for her dog.

Stop! Ama(zon) time – when is Prime Day 2024?

July 16th and 17th are the days earmarked for the sales extravaganza which is generally one of the best times of the year (apart from every other sale it has) to buy Amazon-branded products and Alexa-fy your home.

The mini caveat is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member as well, but many people are as it provides free, next-day shipping in most locations as well as access to services such as Prime Gaming and Prime Video.

Other products besides Amazon Echos and the like do get a look in, and other retails may also hold competing events so it is a sale definitely worth checking out if you are looking for any new tech or gaming peripherals, or even games.

As for Megan Thee Stallion who has definitely not been paid a wedge for this, ‘It’s Prime Day’ will feature as a bonus track on her new MEGAN album and will also be available if you use Amazon Music. I have spent the last five minutes wondering if I can get away with using an eye-rolling emoji in this copy. We’ll play safe. Let’s pretend it’s there.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

AI image of chatbot development / Amazon is said to be working on Metis, a new chatbot to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Amazon reportedly developing new AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT
Graeme Hanna
Self-driving Aurora truck with Uber Freight branding
Uber expands driverless truck deal with Aurora, with new Texas route and program
Sophie Atkinson
Image of Gmail’s Gemini AI sidebar feature
Roll out of Gmail’s Gemini AI sidebar begins, but not everyone can access it
Sophie Atkinson
Gemini logo on black background with text saying 'Build with Gemini'
Google is reportedly creating AI chatbots that challenge Meta and Character AI
Sophie Atkinson
Megan Thee Stallion in her Amazon Prime Day video
Amazon announces Prime Day – cheap Alexas for everybody
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Texas quarterback quinn evers gets ready to heave a pass as the defensive end rushes from the blindside in COllege football 25
Gaming

Here are the 25 toughest home fields in College Football 25
Owen Good15 mins

EA Sports' old NCAA Football series had an unusual mechanism that was a nod to the large home–field advantages that big time programs had, even over rivals or higher ranked...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.