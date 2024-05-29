Amazon Prime’s free games for June revealed

Amazon Prime members can claim and play seven games for free next month, according to a newly-published schedule.

Members of Amazon Prime get free games to play each month, with new ones coming a each week begins. The same will happen in June, with seven games on the way in the coming weeks. Next month, titles range from some Star Wars classics to funky cowboy-based adventures.

One of the first games to become available on June 8 is Star Wars Battlefront II Classic, taking us back to 2005 when the popular sequel title first came out – which is better than the glitch-fueled reboot of late. Battlefront II follows Clone Troopers from different factions fighting in various locations around the galaxy far, far away locales. The game introduced new elements to the franchise, including missions based on Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, as well as enhanced gameplay like space combat and the ability to play as Jedi characters or other heroes.

For something a little less mainstream, Weird West offers a fantasy-RPG where cowboys take on dangerous supernatural beasts. Meanwhile Genesis Noir follows “No Man” as he’s caught in a love triangle with cosmic beings and gods.

Other games coming later in the month include Everdream Valley, a farming adventure game; MythForce, which offers roguelike action in a 1980s cartoon setting; Projection: First Light, a puzzle-focused game set in a shadow world, and the action-packed Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread – which is exactly what it sounds like.

Amazon Prime free games for June release schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when each game will become available to Amazon Prime members. You’ll be able to access them instantly from within your account, so long as you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime.

June 6

Star Wars Battlefront II Classic

Weird West Definitive Edition

Genesis Noir

June 13

Everdream Valley

Mythforce

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread

Projection: First Light

Featured image: Pandemic Studios via IGDB