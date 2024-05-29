Languagesx
Amazon Prime's free games for June revealed

Amazon Prime’s free games for June revealed

Star Wars Battlefront II artwork

Amazon Prime members can claim and play seven games for free next month, according to a newly-published schedule.

Members of Amazon Prime get free games to play each month, with new ones coming a each week begins. The same will happen in June, with seven games on the way in the coming weeks. Next month, titles range from some Star Wars classics to funky cowboy-based adventures.

One of the first games to become available on June 8 is Star Wars Battlefront II Classic, taking us back to 2005 when the popular sequel title first came out – which is better than the glitch-fueled reboot of late. Battlefront II follows Clone Troopers from different factions fighting in various locations around the galaxy far, far away locales. The game introduced new elements to the franchise, including missions based on Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, as well as enhanced gameplay like space combat and the ability to play as Jedi characters or other heroes.

For something a little less mainstream, Weird West offers a fantasy-RPG where cowboys take on dangerous supernatural beasts. Meanwhile Genesis Noir follows “No Man” as he’s caught in a love triangle with cosmic beings and gods.

Other games coming later in the month include Everdream Valley, a farming adventure game; MythForce, which offers roguelike action in a 1980s cartoon setting; Projection: First Light, a puzzle-focused game set in a shadow world, and the action-packed Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread – which is exactly what it sounds like.

Amazon Prime free games for June release schedule

Here’s a breakdown of when each game will become available to Amazon Prime members. You’ll be able to access them instantly from within your account, so long as you’re subscribed to Amazon Prime.

June 6

  • Star Wars Battlefront II Classic
  • Weird West Definitive Edition
  • Genesis Noir

June 13

  • Everdream Valley
  • Mythforce
  • Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread
  • Projection: First Light

Featured image: Pandemic Studios via IGDB

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Star Wars Battlefront II artwork
Gaming

Amazon Prime's free games for June revealed
Rachael Davies7 seconds

Amazon Prime members can claim and play seven games for free next month, according to a newly-published schedule. Members of Amazon Prime get free games to play each month, with...

