Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces criticism for bugs, glitches, and server issues

Fans are slamming Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on the very first day of its launch because of bugs, glitches, and server issues on multiplayer.

Following its launch on March 14, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces negative responses from players, thanks to numerous bugs and evidence of a severe lack of preparation for its online multiplayer services. Available to play on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the game includes both the original Star Wars: Battlefront and its sequel, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, from 2004 and 2005, respectively, as well as all bonus content released for each. The combined efforts of two popular classics drew much attention– and quickly turned to criticism.

Players are reporting numerous bugs across all platforms, prompting many to seek refunds, reports Eurogamer on March 14. Limited servers have also posed issues to many players, once again across multiple platforms.

Server issues impacted Star Wars Battlefront gameplay from the off

Early reports from users indicated that there were only three servers for Battlefront 2 on PC, each able to support 64 players, meaning a total of 192 players could join at one time. Given that Steam reported 9,232 players at a given moment, joining the dots suggests that hundreds, if not thousands, of players could not join servers.

Players on other platforms reported similar issues of being unable to join multiplayer matches or create their own servers.

Other bugs outside the server included the game crashing entirely or missing cutscenes. After less than one day on Steam, the reviews as of March 14 are deemed ‘Mostly Negative,’ with 1,972 reviews listed already.

This isn’t the first time that game developer Aspyr has had similar snags. When re-releasing Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, players on the Epic Games Store got to play with a “development build with incomplete assets.” At the same time, Aspyr ended up getting hit with a class-action lawsuit after canceling the Restored Content DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch.

Star Wars gamers are not having the best time of it at the moment, between this and the fact that a first-person shooter based on The Mandalorian was canceled at the end of last month.

Featured image: StarWars.com