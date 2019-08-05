Cryptocurrencies have come a long way since the first Bitcoin which used to buy a couple of pizzas. Few of the people who owned these currencies still have them. But, many who rode the first wave of crypto have been rewarded with an ample amount of money and properties. How about 10 fabulous predictions for the future of cryptocurrencies?



Glimpse of Cryptocurrency and its past history.

It was in the year 2017, cryptocurrencies skyrocketed to the next level. But, the future of Cryptocurrency is still getting plenty of predictions every moment. People from different domains have started looking for these predictions. In December 2017, Bitcoin broke the trading charts by surging up to $20k, and became the most worthy cryptocurrency to the world.

Even though Cryptocurrencies will impact the future — the regulations will keep getting tighter. Countries like United States, United Kingdom, Australia have accepted Cryptocurrencies. In future, there are chances that other countries will come forward and accept Cryptocurrencies . We are all hoping that countries like – Mexico, Thailand, and South Africa will take the necessary steps to make crypto legal and adopt the Blockchain

But, what do cryptocurrencies hold for us in the next decade? Here are the 10 fabulous predictions for the future of crypto’s.

Everyone will start to use Cryptocurrencies — and they may not even be aware of it.



Though it has been a decade since the arrival of Cryptocurrencies, there are people who aren’t aware of it. They make use of the traditional method of transactions to manage the money flow. In the future, businesses will start using Cryptocurrencies to pay for their services. With this, businesses will remove the middleman from various processes. And it will reduces costs and makes their services cheaper for the end user. All this will happen even when people aren’t aware of the cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoins will hit $1 million. John McAfee has predicted a very bold thought about Bitcoin hitting $1 million by the end of 2020. He believes that, crypto currencies are the most trusted ones. Once the Bitcoin takes over the global economy, the demand will increase and the traditional dollars will no longer be needed.

The owner of Snapchat, Jeremy Liew and Blockchain co-founder Peter Smith predicts that by 2030, the price will have reached $500.000.

In the future, Bitcoin will act as Remittances for many people.

Lack of knowledge can make the people buy Bitcoins as a safer mode of investment similar to Gold.

With smartphone transactions, half of the world will march towards non-cash transactions by the year 2030.

Cryptocurrencies will replace Fiat currencies.

According to Draper, one of the Crypto Enthusiast has recorded his view on the same. He says Fiat currencies will disappear as people will start marching towards cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. The major reason for this adoption is people believe cryptocurrencies as the reliable storages of value across country borders and political aspects.

If you consider the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, it has reached the top 30 currencies list by passing the $10.000 hallmark. Thus, most of the experts predict Cryptocurrencies are here to stay by being an alternative for Fiat Currencies. Moreover, it is said that the total lifespan of fiat currencies will be at a maximum of five years.

Government Agencies will soon adopt Blockchain Technology.

Countries with SEC Guidelines will start adopting Cryptocurrencies for their Governments. Currently, Government agencies are maintaining a separate database. Each agency is dependent on the other for its processes. This has been a tedious process nowadays. When Blockchain comes into the picture, the distributed ledger can provide effective data management to enhance the process and make it simplified.

In the next ten years, we can expect powerful cryptocurrencies to rule the Governments and manage the cash flow in the country. Crypto enthusiasts predict Government agencies will soon start adopting this Decentralized systems for their processes. For example, the Estonian Government has already adopted Blockchain Technology called X-Road, which stores the complete credentials of all citizens.

Future of Cryptocurrencies will integrate with Internet of Things.

IoT is already here. When both these giants get combined, we can expect a fantastic future of technologies without any doubts. According to the recent report by IDC, it is expected that Blockchain Technology will join their hands with the Internet of Things soon.

The primary motto of the integration is to render a highly scalable and secure framework for communication between IoT devices. Yet another thing is Cryptocurrencies have the stability to make micro-investments for smart devices in an efficient way.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Trading.

The Trading enthusiasts in the crypto world are marching towards cryptocurrency exchanges for trading. In the near future, more cryptocurrencies will come into existence. With the growth in the price of cryptocurrencies, users will start trading with different currencies.

As Bitcoin is the popular cryptocurrency till the date, Ripple will also emerge to be the next Bitcoin in the future years. Along with this, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar will start to uprise their prices. As the price starts rising, it will have a great impact on crypto exchanges and the crypto world.

Banking and Financial industries will undergo disruption.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies have a lot to do with Banking and Financial sectors. Banks will eventually accept cryptocurrencies to reduce their complexities. Here are a few things cryptocurrency will do:

People will start opening Cryptocurrency Bank Accounts. Cryptocurrency Debit cards will become a normal thing. Instead of withdrawing money, one can buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly from ATM’s. Banks will be ready to offer cryptocurrency loans to suitable candidates.

Cryptocurrencies will make an instant process.

Do you want to send money back to your parents living on the other side of the world? It will just require 5 seconds to send your $5000 to them with fewer transaction fees. You don’t need to wait for 3 days to fill their pockets.

In addition to the fast transactions, Blockchain Technology will bring in the feature of downloading or file transfer within seconds. Blockchain copies of games, music, videos, books will be sent to your cryptocurrency wallets at a higher speed which would eliminate today’s file transfer services.

New Cryptocurrencies will start emerging.

Though Bitcoins, Ethereum, Litecoins are ruling the world for now as they are the first Blockchain products invented. Innovations don’t stop here! Most of the new cryptocurrencies will start emerging and the future lies with them.

These cryptocurrencies will be far different from the present ones. Just imagine a cryptocurrency which can identify the individual’s reputation and lets you in investing in them! Great right? No wonder that we aren’t far away from it!

Cryptocurrencies will still be volatile.

Despite the measures to stop volatility, Cryptocurrencies will still implement the factors to eliminate it. The major factors for low volatility are regulation of the country and the markets. But when cryptocurrency trading emerges at its peak, cryptocurrencies would experience a deep feeling of relief.

Conclusion

Last but not least, cryptocurrency ventures are on a rise. As their numbers accelerate every day, it will result in widespread adoption. Once they are widely adopted, they can be the next version of the technology in all sectors. With this fact, we can expect the conversion of Cryptocurrencies to currencies very soon. And you can see a lot of Cryptocurrency Development Services have been emerged in recent times for the betterment of Investors who would like to create a foundation.