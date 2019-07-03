BenQ InstaShow: A Versatile Boardroom Presentation Tool

Business presentations can be stressful for many individuals for a variety of reasons. Add into the stress-mix some elaborate presentation equipment and the delivery can become a nightmare. There isn’t a lot of time nowadays to mess with “touchy” pieces of equipment while the conference room sits and waits. BenQ InstaShow is a versatile boardroom presentation tool.

The waiting game is a situation that just isn’t tolerated in today’s fast-paced climate. More companies have developed tech solutions that offer a more straightforward way to present your work. One of these companies is BenQ and its InstaShow™ Meeting Room Standalone Wireless HDMI Presentation Solution. After trying BenQ’s presentation solution out a few times, here is my review.

How it Works

BenQ offers an all-hardware wireless presentation solution in a plug and play format. You can plug the BenQ into any laptop and start using it immediately in a conference room, huddle room, or workspace. You can use it alone, but it also works well with several presenters. All you need to do is press one button to switch to a different presenter. This solution also supports up to 16 different playback devices.

InstaShow works by transmitting and receiving signals to project your presentation over the IEEE 802.11ac standard, 5Ghz layer. In less technical terms, this means the signal is received very quickly and offers a powerful, high-quality visual presentation. Red and green lights tell you when the presentation equipment is not set-up or is ready to go.

Features and Functionality

The receiver has ports that work like an HDMI, a USB power port that doubles as a regular USB cable, a LAN port, and a reset button. BenQ’s receiver also offers a MODE button so you can choose between slide show mode or video mode. In video mode, InstaShow will automatically lower the resolution to 1280 x 720p HD to deliver an optimized video experience. In slide show mode, InstaShow offers the highest FHD 1920 x 1080p signal for a clear picture.

Other features include strong security measures, including AES 128-bit security encryption and WPA2 authentication protocols. That reduces the risk of wireless snooping and recording.

The Good and Bad

Besides being so easy to set-up and operate, I also liked the fact that I didn’t need any software or a third-party app to make it work. To me, that’s less time I need to figure something out and a lower security risk.

The overall look to the equipment offers a pleasing aesthetic. None of the materials used for the device appear cheap or easy to break. Instead, the quality compact design and production shine through. The smaller size makes it easy to move from one conference room to another — and you can stick it in a pack back — keeping all equipment together while running to a sales call.

Another exceptional quality of BenQ’s equipment is the smooth video playback and clear visuals it delivered. There was no lag time in the video presentation. It’s so critical to have visuals that everyone can see clearly to make the positive impact you seek during your presentations.

In terms of cons, it’s an expensive item to add to your office. Plus, some of the cables like the HDMI and USB cables seem kind of short, limiting where you can plug it in. Also, you can’t broadcast simultaneously. Each speaker must present separately. The InstaShow WDC10 relies on a full-size HDMI and USB port available from whatever device you’re using for your presentation. If your laptop doesn’t have these full-size ports, then you’re going to need a portable data hub that has both the USB C port and an HDMI port.

What’s Included

You can purchase this presentation equipment directly from BenQ’s website or through online retailers like Amazon. The InstaShow box contains two players with an HDMI port, a USB port for power, a receiver for the projector, a tray for two players, a manual, power adapter, and a USB power cable Type-C. There is also a mounting plate and Velcro strap for positioning and holding your device in one spot. You can purchase additional players for the wireless presentation device.

Overall Impressions

Although it’s expensive at $1,000 and relies on full-sized ports, the BenQ InstaShow is worth every penny and more to a company that regularly uses presentations with its clients and staff. The ease of use, versatility, functionality, features, and quality output make it an ideal choice among available wireless presentation equipment options on the market today.