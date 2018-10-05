Why Consumers Often Miss Simple Techniques to Resist Cybercrime

The majority of cyberattacks aren’t large-scale, coordinated efforts to break through tough defenses and acquire valuable data; instead, they’re simple and opportunistic. A “hacker” might stumble upon someone’s password because they left it written on a sticky note, or they might take advantage of an account that was left logged in on a public computer.

It can happen to individuals and businesses alike, despite the latter’s access to more resources and more valuable assets to protect. The strange thing is, most of these opportunistic attacks could be easily prevented with a handful of simple techniques, commonly known to the public. So why aren’t more consumers implementing these basic steps for cybercrime prevention?

Why the Best Security Measures Are Simple

Let’s start by taking a look at some of the most effective practices a person can implement to reduce their likelihood of being “hacked,” and examine what makes them both simple and effective:

Choosing a strong password and updating it regularly. “Strong” passwords need to meet several requirements, such as including a mix of upper-case letters, lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters, including many characters, and avoiding easy-to-guess patterns, like common words or birthdays. It’s also important to update those passwords on a regular basis, or someone can learn an old password and use it to gain access to all your accounts.

The best analogy here is to home security. It’s true that even the most comprehensively secured properties can be taken advantage of; security cameras can be disabled, alarm systems can be turned off, and even the sturdiest windows can be broken. In that regard, no amount of money can keep you 100 percent safe. Yet on the other end of the spectrum, even basic security precautions, many of which are free, can greatly reduce your chances of being burglarized; locking your doors and windows at night, and preventing your home from seeming empty when you’re away can reduce the vast majority of attempted thievery.

The basic principle is that criminals want an easy job. If you make things even slightly harder for them, they’ll be discouraged, and will likely move onto an easier target. You can put money, time, and effort into building more defenses, but they’re still no guarantee that you’ll avoid a committed attacker.

When Knowledge Isn’t Enough

Part of the problem is certainly the knowledge that these strategies exist, and the understanding of how effective they are. Older populations, for example, may have little experience engaging with people online, and may be more likely to fall for a phishing scheme or some similar attempt to rob them of personal information.

However, you’ll find that the majority of the population understands the basics about cybersecurity; they know which of their devices and software platforms are vulnerable, they know they shouldn’t give out their passwords to strangers, and they know their password shouldn’t be “password1234” or any similar variation.

So why is there such an overwhelming number of people who disregard these basic protocols?

Laziness. Part of the problem boils down to sheer laziness. When you get an email from an online service provider who recommends that you change your password, how often do you just ignore it? And if you take it seriously and change your password, do you feel a little irritated that the task is taking up your time? Do you change your password as little as possible so you don’t have to deal with committing a new one to memory? That’s because even though these security measures are simple, they still take up time and effort, and most of us don’t want to go through the hassle. It’s hard to convince people to go out of their way to do anything, even if it’s only a few minutes’ worth of effort.

What Can We Do?

So what can we do, as developers, business owners, and ordinary consumers, to hold ourselves accountable to better standards?

Improving convenience. First, developers need to create devices and software programs that are responsible, designing them so that it’s convenient to preserve a heightened level of security. For example, a device that uses a fingerprint as a method of identification doesn’t require that users create a strong password, or change that password regularly; instead, they can rely on the fact that they have a sufficiently unique identification mechanism, and one that doesn’t need to be remembered or stored.

As technology progresses, we’re going to encounter and rely on more and more vulnerable devices, so this problem isn’t going away. There’s no way to guarantee that people will take even the most basic security precautions on their own, so it’s our collective responsibility to help people make more informed decisions, and at times, force them to comply with higher security standards. That’s the only reliable path forward if we want a future where cybercrime is less rampant.