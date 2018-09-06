Meural Acquired by NETGEAR – Confirmed

Brad Anderson / 06 Sep 2018 / Startups
Meural-in-home

Meural, the digital art platform we love and have in our office displaying beautiful art was just acquired by NETGEAR. This was just announced at NETGEAR’s Analyst Day.

Meural started in 2014 by Jerry Hu and Vladimir Vukicevic. They has since raised $9.4 million over four rounds of funding from NETGEAR, Corigin Ventures, Bolt, Bryan Rosenblatt, Forefront Venture Partners, Firstrock Capital, Elio Leoni Sceti, and Francois Bennahmias.

NETGEAR-acquires-Meural

We’ve reached out to Meural and NETGEAR for confirmation on the price of the acquisition and terms of the sale. Updates to come.

