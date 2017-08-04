Morgan Stanley: Fitbit needs better software to survive

Posted on in Connected Devices

David Curry

Fitbit needs to improve its software offerings if it wants to survive, according to a research note released on Monday by Morgan Stanley analysts Yuuji Anderson and Katy Huberty.

The note suggests regular software upgrades, alongside support for third-party applications, would improve the longevity of Fitbit devices and keeps users coming back for the next product.

See Also: Fitbit confident smartwatch will arrive on time, despite rumors of delays

Fitbit is able to regularly update software, but most of the changes are minimal to the user interface and performance of the device. That won’t do for a company competing with Apple and Samsung for wearable sales — two companies that regularly update and improve core functionality.

Fitbit is working on software for its next smartwatch release, most likely a successor to the Blaze. The company acquired Pebble for $23 million late last year, the biggest sign that it is serious about enhancing software and supporting more applications.

In the past few months, Fitbit CEO James Park has confirmed the next smartwatch will have improved software, alongside more accurate GPS, heart-rate, and an SDK for app developers.

“On the innovation side, there has been a large increase in R&D, but most of that has been on the software side. And when I say software, it includes our site, our mobile apps and, more importantly, the software that runs on the devices, as well,” said Park in November, during an earnings call.

Fitbit also aims to enter the health market with its next smartwatch, improving sensor accuracy so it can track other blood and oxygen measurements. It would need to receive FDA approval to sell the device as a health monitor, something that Apple and Samsung are also reportedly looking to receive.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

hologram-cellular-network-m2m

Hologram’s new IoT platform now very real

Chicago-based startup Hologram has announced its cellular platform for the Internet of Things (IoT), which provides businesses with a cost effective way to design, create, and deploy IoT devices. Hologram claims to provide an end-to-end solution for businesses, with everything from connected hardware to cloud messaging services bundled into its cellular platform. See Also: Hitachi… Read more »

one secret service security bodyguard agent man in silhouette on white background

The spy who hacked me: Evildoers love IoT’s weak security

With the explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), both spies and hackers are feasting on a new universe of poorly secured technology. Recode quotes a top spy from the US National Security Agency who spoke with surprising candor about IoT’s security vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities stem from the increasing complexity of the technology which,… Read more »

big data

IBM splashes out $200 million for Watson’s new IoT home

IBM has announced a new major ecosystem drive for its Watson Internet of Things (IoT) platform, which includes a $200 million innovation center in Munich, Germany for startups to develop and trial IoT devices in a controlled environment. The American computing giant will make the innovation center its global headquarters for the Watson IoT platform.… Read more »

screen-shot-2016-11-01-at-11-33-56-am

How IoT is fixing America’s sleep problem

Wake up, America, We have a sleep problem. More than 68% of Americans report having trouble sleeping at least once a week, and many people believe that technology plays a major role in keeping them awake, but can it actually help you get a better night’s sleep? After all, the Internet of Things already helps… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Morgan Stanley: Fitbit needs better software to survive

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite