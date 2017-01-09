5 key books to put on your reading list to understand IoT

Posted on in Connected Devices, Industrial, Smart Cities

Clarke Illmatical

Whether you’re a programmer working on an IP stack for an IoT-enabled device, a director trying to figure out how to integrate IoT technologies into your company or a consumer who is new to smart technology and wants to understand IoT basics, there are several books on the market that can help you get the information you’re looking for.

In no particular order, here’s a look at some of the most useful IoT books on the market.

the-second-machine-age

The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies

Written by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee, this book offers a look at how IoT technology is currently being used and makes predictions about the near future.

See also: Our (info)graphic, short history of the industrial IoT

 

abusing

Abusing the Internet of Things: Blackouts, Freakouts, and Stakeouts

Penned by Nitesh Dhanjani, a respected data security expert who has written several books on network and Unix security. Unlike other books that deal with theory, Nitesh deals with specific scenarios. Excellent for network administrators and data security professionals.

 

54112001_high-resolution-front-cover_6120414-5

The Amazon Way on IoT: 10 Principles for Every Leader from the World’s Leading Internet of Things Strategies

This book by John Rossman, a former executive of Amazon, is aimed at directors and managers who need to understand how to make IOT solutions work for their company. In addition to predictions about the IOT future, John provides case studies on how IOT is currently being used.

See also: John Rossman discusses his latest book

 

schwab-book-cover-400-1

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Written by renown economist Klaus Schwab, this book looks at IoT and several technologies that will have a significant impact on society.

 

1464768715

The Silent Intelligence

Penned by Daniel Kellmereit and Daniel Obodovski, this book provides readers with a background on connected devices, the current state of IoT and a glimpse of how the technology will play a part in various aspects of our future.

 

 

 

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

parc-xerox-sensors

PARC secures federal funding to develop peel-and-stick sensors

PARC, the research and development arm of Xerox, announced on Tuesday that it has secured part of $19 million in federal funding from the Energy Department to develop peel-and-stick sensors for homes, businesses, and other buildings. The peel-and-stick sensors will be able to detect air quality, temperature, humidity, occupancy, and more, according to PARC. Instead… Read more »

teradata-iot-analytics

Teradata launching new IoT analytics group

Analytics and marketing firm Teradata has revealed plans to build a global Internet of Things (IoT) analytics unit, based in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The unit will be responsible for researching and producing innovative ways to analyse an IoT system, building on the company’s current service lineup of analytic functions to… Read more »

Two young adults after a workout playing around with their new watches.

Are wearables exposing us to unwanted health risks?

In the growing age of the Internet of Things (IoT), the increased exposure to radiation has become a topic of concern, and more articles are starting to pop up explaining this little understood topic.  Recently, Dr. Rajan Pandey discussed these health hazards, especially with wearable devices, beginning with an interesting comparison. “Back when smoking was accepted for both men… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Check out our list of tech hits and misses from CES 2017

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite