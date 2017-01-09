5 key books to put on your reading list to understand IoT

Whether you’re a programmer working on an IP stack for an IoT-enabled device, a director trying to figure out how to integrate IoT technologies into your company or a consumer who is new to smart technology and wants to understand IoT basics, there are several books on the market that can help you get the information you’re looking for.

In no particular order, here’s a look at some of the most useful IoT books on the market.

The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies

Written by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee, this book offers a look at how IoT technology is currently being used and makes predictions about the near future.

Abusing the Internet of Things: Blackouts, Freakouts, and Stakeouts

Penned by Nitesh Dhanjani, a respected data security expert who has written several books on network and Unix security. Unlike other books that deal with theory, Nitesh deals with specific scenarios. Excellent for network administrators and data security professionals.

The Amazon Way on IoT: 10 Principles for Every Leader from the World’s Leading Internet of Things Strategies

This book by John Rossman, a former executive of Amazon, is aimed at directors and managers who need to understand how to make IOT solutions work for their company. In addition to predictions about the IOT future, John provides case studies on how IOT is currently being used.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Written by renown economist Klaus Schwab, this book looks at IoT and several technologies that will have a significant impact on society.

The Silent Intelligence

Penned by Daniel Kellmereit and Daniel Obodovski, this book provides readers with a background on connected devices, the current state of IoT and a glimpse of how the technology will play a part in various aspects of our future.