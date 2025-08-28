Home Yggdrasil expands footprint in Bulgaria with Everbet partnership

Yggdrasil expands footprint in Bulgaria with Everbet partnership

The game-making company Yggdrasil has announced a new partnership with Everbet, expanding its presence into Bulgaria.

Through the agreement, over 20 of Yggdrasil’s core games are now live to the operator’s local customers. The games span the Vikings series and Valley of the Gods collection, alongside other releases like Raptor DoubleMax, Hades Gigablox, and Golden Fish Tank 2.

In sharing the news, Yggdrasil described the collaboration as representing ‘another strategic milestone’ as it expands its reach in Bulgaria. This is a country where its games have been live since 2023.

Jose Kadala, Chief Commercial Officer at Yggdrasil, said: “Bulgaria continues to be an important regulated market for us, and this collaboration with a respected local operator like Everbet demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players across the region.

“Our proven portfolio of high-performing slots, featuring innovative mechanics and immersive gameplay, perfectly complements Everbet’s established market position and we look forward to bringing excellent entertainment to their customers.”

Yggdrasil also announces expansion in Italy this week

Everbet is a Bulgarian-based operator that has online casino games and sports betting. Speaking about the new partnership, COO Krisjanis Kravis from Everbet said: “Yggdrasil’s reputation for creating engaging, high-quality slot content made them an ideal partner for expanding our game offering.

“We’re excited to bring these proven titles to our Bulgarian players and enhance their gaming experience with this premium content.”

This announcement has taken place in the same week that Yggdrasil shared news of an extension of its Italian footprint through a bet365 partnership. The players of this operator, in Italy, have now gained access to the slot collection.

Within the news shared by the game-making company, they described Italy as being a ‘key region’ and said the partnership is the latest in its ‘ongoing commitment to expand its footprint across regulated markets and bring its premium casino content to new audiences.’

Featured Image: Credit to Yggdrasil news

