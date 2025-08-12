Yggdrasil announces new partnership with ALL IN 

Yggdrasil, the provider of iGaming intellectual properties (IPs), has announced a new partnership with solutions provider ALL IN.

The deal marks a new era for Yggdrasil that expands the reach of its already popular list of gaming titles. ALL IN will be both a technical partner for the games provider and will open up a new landscape with a reported 250 clients on their portfolio.

Yggdrasil and ALL IN team up

Yggdrasil has been building its brand for over a decade to become one of the key players in the industry, developing games and weaving in IPs recognizable to consumers.

As we reported, the gaming provider has been busy across 2025, with deals including the only licensed online casino in Lebanon, BetArabia. The partnership marks a new expansion into a previously untapped territory for Yggdrasil, delivering a full range of third-party content from its YGG Masters studio partners.

Jose Simon, Commercial Director at Yggdrasil, said of the ALL IN deal that it gives the company, “exactly what we’re looking for in a dynamic market. The increased exposure it brings is perfect for the games we have on our roadmap and we’re confident our title sold and new will strike a chord with them.”

The Malta-based gaming provider has also expanded into the Finnish and UK markets throughout the year. Fruity Entertainment, which has two casino brands in the Scandinavian nation, has welcomed the business opportunities that Yggdrasil brings with the company’s Gaming Engagement Mechanics (GEMs).

Bally’s Casino, Jackpotjoy, and Virgin Games, which operate in the UK under the Bally’s Entertainment banner, celebrated a partnership with Yggdrasil in April of 2025.

ALL IN on the rise

ALL IN has been receiving industry plaudits and has been nominated for the Industry Rising Star in Casino Innovation/ Software (Supplier) at the upcoming SBC Summit awards. The company’s 360° platform will host the portfolio of Yggdrasil’s gaming catalogue.

Head of Casino at ALL IN Platform, Trendafil Pashov, said of the deal, “This influx of Yggdrasil titles gives players access to one of the most diverse libraries of content in the industry – it’s the perfect new addition for us. We take pride in providing the best in casino content, and the quality of Yggdrasil’s games is well known in the industry. Our brand is stronger for this development.”

Featured image credit: Ygddrasil official.