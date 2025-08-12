Home Yggdrasil announces new partnership with ALL IN 

Yggdrasil announces new partnership with ALL IN 

Yggdrasil and ALL IN announcement image

Yggdrasil, the provider of iGaming intellectual properties (IPs), has announced a new partnership with solutions provider ALL IN.

The deal marks a new era for Yggdrasil that expands the reach of its already popular list of gaming titles. ALL IN will be both a technical partner for the games provider and will open up a new landscape with a reported 250 clients on their portfolio.

Yggdrasil and ALL IN team up

Yggdrasil has been building its brand for over a decade to become one of the key players in the industry, developing games and weaving in IPs recognizable to consumers.

As we reported, the gaming provider has been busy across 2025, with deals including the only licensed online casino in Lebanon, BetArabia. The partnership marks a new expansion into a previously untapped territory for Yggdrasil, delivering a full range of third-party content from its YGG Masters studio partners.

Jose Simon, Commercial Director at Yggdrasil, said of the ALL IN deal that it gives the company, “exactly what we’re looking for in a dynamic market. The increased exposure it brings is perfect for the games we have on our roadmap and we’re confident our title sold and new will strike a chord with them.”

The Malta-based gaming provider has also expanded into the Finnish and UK markets throughout the year. Fruity Entertainment, which has two casino brands in the Scandinavian nation, has welcomed the business opportunities that Yggdrasil brings with the company’s Gaming Engagement Mechanics (GEMs).

Bally’s Casino, Jackpotjoy, and Virgin Games, which operate in the UK under the Bally’s Entertainment banner, celebrated a partnership with Yggdrasil in April of 2025.

ALL IN on the rise

ALL IN has been receiving industry plaudits and has been nominated for the Industry Rising Star in Casino Innovation/ Software (Supplier) at the upcoming SBC Summit awards. The company’s 360° platform will host the portfolio of Yggdrasil’s gaming catalogue.

Head of Casino at ALL IN Platform, Trendafil Pashov, said of the deal, “This influx of Yggdrasil titles gives players access to one of the most diverse libraries of content in the industry – it’s the perfect new addition for us. We take pride in providing the best in casino content, and the quality of Yggdrasil’s games is well known in the industry. Our brand is stronger for this development.”

Featured image credit: Ygddrasil official.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

novig 18 million funding
Novig closes $18 million Series A funding round 
Jacob Woodward
A stack of red and black casino chips in a casino environment
South Korean Police bust wealthy casino extortion ring
Jacob Woodward
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry. Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks at a podium during a town hall on the FAIR BET Act at Las Vegas City Hall, with a panel of four experts seated beside her, including Adam Robinson, Becky Harris, Russell Fox, and Virginia Valentine. A large "City of Las Vegas" backdrop and a projected presentation slide are visible behind them.
Nevada experts warn federal tax change could harm gambling industry
Suswati Basu
UFC Octagon ring, with two athletes inside.
UFC signs massive seven-year media rights deal with Paramount
Sophie Atkinson
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation. Red Bally's logo on top of background of dollars.
Bally’s Q2 2025 growth fuels bold ‘Bally’s 2.0’ transformation
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

novig 18 million funding
Gambling

Novig closes $18 million Series A funding round 
Jacob Woodward58 minutes

Novig, the peer-to-peer prediction market, declared a funding round that closed at $18 million. The main contributors to this round of investment included Forerunner, Y Combinator, NFX, Perceptive Ventures, and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.