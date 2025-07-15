Yggdrasil partners with BetArabia to launch premium slots in Lebanon

Yggdrasil has teamed up with BetArabia, the only licensed online casino in Lebanon.

Thanks to the deal, BetArabia’s customers are expected to get access to Yggdrasil’s popular slots, including iconic franchises like the Vikings and Golden Fish Tank series.

On top of that, the Malta-based provider said in a press release that it will also deliver a full range of third-party content from its YGG Masters studio partners. This includes exclusive titles from 13 boutique providers.

BetArabia is the online arm of Casino Du Liban and holds a monopoly in Lebanon after receiving a license from the Lebanese Ministry of Finance in 2022. The license covers both sports betting and iGaming.

The partnership is the latest in a series of commercial deals for Yggdrasil as the company continues expanding its global footprint. We previously reported on deals with Bally’s and the Rank Group.

Yggdrasil and BetArabia deal ‘will make an impact’ in MENA region

Jose Kadala, Yggdrasil’s commercial director, said: “This collaboration marks an exciting step for us as we enter the Lebanese market for the first time.

“Our product suite has been proven to resonate with players all over the world, and the MENA is an exciting, growing region where we are confident that our games will make an impact.”

Olga Degtiareva, who is the company’s client success manager, added: “As the first and only licensed operator in the market, BetArabia hosts many of the nation’s most successful games, and we believe our engaging and innovative titles alongside timeless classics will elevate the casino’s offering even further.

“I’m excited to be part of this partnership and the journey ahead in the MENA market.”

BetArabia’s Chief Operational Officer, Tigran Geghamyan, stated: “This partnership is more than just content integration. It’s a strategic move to elevate the entire online gaming experience in the Middle East.

“By combining Yggdrasil’s world-class games with BetArabia’s deep regional insight and commitment to premium service, we’re bringing something truly unique to players across the region.

“This is a new standard, and we are proud to lead it. A huge thank you to our brilliant teams and to Yggdrasil for making this possible. This is just the beginning; the future looks thrilling.”

Featured image: Yggdrasil / BetArabia