XDefiant Twitch Drops: All weekly rewards explained

A violet skin from the XDefiant Twitch Drops

XDefiant is taking on the behemoth that is Call of Duty in an effort to give FPS fans another game to put hours upon hours into, unlocking new guns, camos, and more along the way.

While the grind is certainly real if you’re wanting to expand your skin game, there are some shortcuts you can take to secure a fresh lick of paint on your weapons, and even new outfits for faction members.

One way in which this can be done is via XDefiant Twitch Drops and while the usual drop system is a one-and-done affair, things work a little differently for the new FPS on the block.

Below, we’ll explain everything you need to know about XDefiant Twitch Drops so you can get your hands on as many goodies as possible without having to rely on the battle pass.

How to get XDefiant Twitch Drops

The process for obtaining the XDefiant Twitch Drops is very similar to that of many other rewards of this ilk.

Simply link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts via this link, watch your favorite XDefiant streamers who have drops enabled, and claim via your Twitch Inventory.

What is specific to these drops is that there are three sets of rewards requiring different watch times. This starts at 30 minutes and increases in 30 minute increments. So, you will need to watch for 90 minutes to get all rewards that week.

All XDefiant Twitch Drop rewards: Preseason week 1-6

Since you can earn a reward for racking up watch time for 30, 60, and 90 minutes every week for six weeks, some quick math brings the total number of rewards to 18. While there are some mainstays each week, a lot vary, so it’s worth checking out a few streams each week to secure your in-game presents.

All week 1-6 XDefiant Twitch Drops

Here is the complete list of XDefiant Twitch Drops for Preseason week 1-6:

Week 1

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Morganite M4A1 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Violet M4A1 Weapon Skin

Week 2

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Morganite M9 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Violet Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

Week 3

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Morganite M870 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Ember M16A4 Weapon Skin

Week 4

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Pelagic M9 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Ember Vector .45 Weapon Skin

Week 5

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Disruption M60 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Eruption MDR Weapon Skin

Week 6

  • 30 minutes = Weapon XP Booster
  • 60 minutes = Amber M44 Weapon Skin
  • 90 minutes = Pelagic Vector .45 ACP Weapon Skin

XDefiant is taking on the behemoth that is Call of Duty in an effort to give FPS fans another game to put hours upon hours into, unlocking new guns, camos,...

