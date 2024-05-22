Languagesx
XDefiant Battle Pass – What's in it and is it worth it?

XDefiant is here and so is its initial Battle Pass offering. As we are only in the pre-season phase this one has 50 tiers on its premium track and there is an enhanced option that gives you 12 free tier skips. We are assuming these numbers will at least double when the seasons start coming thick and fast – around 40 days from the time of writing.

So let’s have a look at what we get in this preliminary Battle Pass and whether it is worth it or not.

XDefiant Pre-season Battle Pass contents

So, 50 tears to go through but you will unlock three rewards simply for purchasing it. These rewards are:

  • 1 – Anarchy – Rare Gia Skin
  • 2 – Anarchy – Rare ACR 6.8 Skin
  • 3 – Battle Pass XP Booster

Now we get into the main meat of the Battle Pass – we will highlight the rewards you get as part of the free tier too, should you decide not to purchase.

1-25 Items 26-50 Items
1 Eruption – Common M4A1 Skin 26 Dungaree – Common Jing Skin
2 Arc – Common Rafa Skin 27 DeadSec Common Emoji Pack
3 Weapon XP Booster 28 Amber – Common 93R Skin
4 Cobalt – Common M249 Skin 29 100 XCoins
5 Cleaners – Rare Player Card (Free) 30 Disruption – Common ACR 6.8 Skin (Free)
6 100 XCoins 31 Lux – Common Player Card
7 Anarchy – Rare Iselda Skin 32 Hi-Velocity – Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin
8 Cold Steel – Epic D50 Skin 33 Weapon XP Booster
9 100 XCoins 34 Hibiscus – Common Beto Skin
10 MDR – Base MDR (Free) 35 Throwback – Common Emoji Pack
11 Alpha Ruby – Common Sebastian Skin 36 100 XCoins
12 Superhero Landing – Epic Player Animation 37 Firestorm – Legendary Green Skin
13 Weapon XP Booster 38 Battle Pass XP Booster
14 Stars – Common Emoji Pack 39 Punch – Common Vector .45 ACP Skin
15 Morganite – Common MP5A2 Skin 40 Reboot – Rare Player Card (Free)
16 100 XCoins 41 Rabbids – Common Emoji Pack
17 Shamrock – Common MK20 SSR Skin 42 Street Ready – Common Green Skin
18 Battle Pass XP Booster 43 Weapon XP Booster
19 Dungaree – Common Gia Skin 44 Pelagic – Common M44 Skin
20 Up Top – Rate Player Animation 45 Hi-Velocity – Rare M16A4 Skin (Free)
21 Lux – Epic P90 Skin 46 100 XCoins
22 100 XCoins 47 Gunfighter – Legendary Player Animation
23 Hi-Velocity – Rare Samir Skin 48 Dark Regal – Common De Rosa Skin
24 Avalanche – Common M9 Skin 49 Game Over – Rare Jing Skin
25 Weapon XP Booster 50 Firestorm – Legendary MDR Skin

How much is the XDefiant Battle Pass?

XDefiant Battle Pass purchase screen

The regular Battle Pass for the pre-season will cost you 700 XCoins, whereas the Premium Battle Pass Bundle which also adds 12 Tier Skips into the deal will set you back 1,200 XCoins.

Obviously, you cannot just buy the 800 coins you need (I mean, why would you be able to?) , your choices at the lower end are 500 or a 1,000 – so you will need to buy the 1,000 for £7.99/$9.99 leaving you 300 left over.

Is the XDefiant Battle Pass worth it?

Well, let’s talk in real terms here as to whether it will be worth it if you intend to stick around with the game, Completing the pre-season Battle Pass will mean that you will have collected 700 XCoins on your journey – the price of this Battle Pass. Now we are assuming that Season 1’s Battle Pass will maybe be double that as it will have more Tiers and last longer so you might have around half the coins you need to purchase that – you won’t get it for free but it may cut your cost if you are still here.

Besides that it is the usual mix of skins and weapon gear – the thing is here because there are five factions you will be getting gear potentially for factions you never play. Also, the fact that some of the gear is for DeadSec which you either will unlock much later down the line or have to pay extra for to get is a little annoying.

Having said that the Free Tier offers very little, with virtually nothing worth having so if you are going to play you may as well go for the Premium Tier, the game is free after all.

Other XDefiant pages you may like

