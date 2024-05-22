XDefiant Battle Pass – What’s in it and is it worth it?

XDefiant is here and so is its initial Battle Pass offering. As we are only in the pre-season phase this one has 50 tiers on its premium track and there is an enhanced option that gives you 12 free tier skips. We are assuming these numbers will at least double when the seasons start coming thick and fast – around 40 days from the time of writing.
So let’s have a look at what we get in this preliminary Battle Pass and whether it is worth it or not.
XDefiant Pre-season Battle Pass contents
So, 50 tears to go through but you will unlock three rewards simply for purchasing it. These rewards are:
- 1 – Anarchy – Rare Gia Skin
- 2 – Anarchy – Rare ACR 6.8 Skin
- 3 – Battle Pass XP Booster
Now we get into the main meat of the Battle Pass – we will highlight the rewards you get as part of the free tier too, should you decide not to purchase.
|1-25
|Items
|26-50
|Items
|1
|Eruption – Common M4A1 Skin
|26
|Dungaree – Common Jing Skin
|2
|Arc – Common Rafa Skin
|27
|DeadSec Common Emoji Pack
|3
|Weapon XP Booster
|28
|Amber – Common 93R Skin
|4
|Cobalt – Common M249 Skin
|29
|100 XCoins
|5
|Cleaners – Rare Player Card (Free)
|30
|Disruption – Common ACR 6.8 Skin (Free)
|6
|100 XCoins
|31
|Lux – Common Player Card
|7
|Anarchy – Rare Iselda Skin
|32
|Hi-Velocity – Rare Vector .45 ACP Skin
|8
|Cold Steel – Epic D50 Skin
|33
|Weapon XP Booster
|9
|100 XCoins
|34
|Hibiscus – Common Beto Skin
|10
|MDR – Base MDR (Free)
|35
|Throwback – Common Emoji Pack
|11
|Alpha Ruby – Common Sebastian Skin
|36
|100 XCoins
|12
|Superhero Landing – Epic Player Animation
|37
|Firestorm – Legendary Green Skin
|13
|Weapon XP Booster
|38
|Battle Pass XP Booster
|14
|Stars – Common Emoji Pack
|39
|Punch – Common Vector .45 ACP Skin
|15
|Morganite – Common MP5A2 Skin
|40
|Reboot – Rare Player Card (Free)
|16
|100 XCoins
|41
|Rabbids – Common Emoji Pack
|17
|Shamrock – Common MK20 SSR Skin
|42
|Street Ready – Common Green Skin
|18
|Battle Pass XP Booster
|43
|Weapon XP Booster
|19
|Dungaree – Common Gia Skin
|44
|Pelagic – Common M44 Skin
|20
|Up Top – Rate Player Animation
|45
|Hi-Velocity – Rare M16A4 Skin (Free)
|21
|Lux – Epic P90 Skin
|46
|100 XCoins
|22
|100 XCoins
|47
|Gunfighter – Legendary Player Animation
|23
|Hi-Velocity – Rare Samir Skin
|48
|Dark Regal – Common De Rosa Skin
|24
|Avalanche – Common M9 Skin
|49
|Game Over – Rare Jing Skin
|25
|Weapon XP Booster
|50
|Firestorm – Legendary MDR Skin
How much is the XDefiant Battle Pass?
The regular Battle Pass for the pre-season will cost you 700 XCoins, whereas the Premium Battle Pass Bundle which also adds 12 Tier Skips into the deal will set you back 1,200 XCoins.
Obviously, you cannot just buy the 800 coins you need (I mean, why would you be able to?) , your choices at the lower end are 500 or a 1,000 – so you will need to buy the 1,000 for £7.99/$9.99 leaving you 300 left over.
Is the XDefiant Battle Pass worth it?
Well, let’s talk in real terms here as to whether it will be worth it if you intend to stick around with the game, Completing the pre-season Battle Pass will mean that you will have collected 700 XCoins on your journey – the price of this Battle Pass. Now we are assuming that Season 1’s Battle Pass will maybe be double that as it will have more Tiers and last longer so you might have around half the coins you need to purchase that – you won’t get it for free but it may cut your cost if you are still here.
Besides that it is the usual mix of skins and weapon gear – the thing is here because there are five factions you will be getting gear potentially for factions you never play. Also, the fact that some of the gear is for DeadSec which you either will unlock much later down the line or have to pay extra for to get is a little annoying.
Having said that the Free Tier offers very little, with virtually nothing worth having so if you are going to play you may as well go for the Premium Tier, the game is free after all.