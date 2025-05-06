World-famous jockeys to band together in new horse racing league

A number of world-famous jockeys could be joining forces to create an all-new horse racing league, potentially bringing new interest into the sector.

Some of the biggest names in the sport are rumored to be involved in the new international jockeys’ league which could begin in 2026.

According to The Guardian, it could include up to six race fixtures which could be annually staged at some of the sport’s most recognisable tracks around the world.

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s believed that Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore, William Buick, Yutaka Take, James McDonald, Flavien Prat, Iran Ortiz Jr, Vincent Ho, Mickaël Barzalona and Christophe Lemaire could be included.

The project is co-founded by John Ferguson and Lachlan Fitt. This comes after Fitt resigned from his role as deputy CEO of gambling company Entain, while Ferguson is a current board member of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Frankie Dettori excited on what’s to come

The regulatory authority (BHA) has just recently published its latest report, looking back on the first quarter of the year. Within this, they explain how betting turnover has fallen by 9% with the average turnover per race at a Core Fixture also falling by 14.4%.

The first quarter of the year saw the total attendances of racegoers fall slightly too. While the figures are just small dips, the prospect of a new league could be an enticing prospect for those in the industry.

The BBC state that Frankie Dettori has said he is “super excited” by the plans. “It’s a project they have been working on for a few months and I am super excited,” said Dettori.

“It will appeal to a worldwide audience – especially after the ‘Race For The Crown’ Netflix series – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sending lots of love from here in Santa Anita, California. 💙 pic.twitter.com/xZrBLxOynk — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) January 11, 2025

If it goes ahead, it could see the Italian race again in the UK. He was a core component of the British and European flat racing scene for 37 years, but has recently been riding in the United States.

