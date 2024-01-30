Winter is still coming as hardcore Winter Survival demo hits Steam Next Fest

The survival game genre shows no signs of slowing down. This hugely popular area of gaming seems to be hitting the mainstream with a consistent flood of releases that all seem to do the same thing. End up / wash up / get spirited away to somewhere and then quickly build a shack with wood you have punched out of trees.

With Palworld and Enshrouded performing so well within days of launch, we have also had outstanding games such as Against the Storm which brought a slightly different twist to the genre, but we can almost certainly expect a slew of new survival titles in the coming months.

One to keep an eye on is Winter Survival which has just dropped a launch trailer and will be heading into Early Access soon. While all survival games have a back story, this one reads a little more like a Hollywood movie script as it starts with you being separated from your friends in the snowy wilderness after a bear attack.

From here you need to eke out your survival, not against cannibals or mysterious shadowy demons, but actual hungry wildlife, who all want you for lunch. It’s sort of like Bear Grylls the videogame and it looks cool as you can see from the trailer below.

Ultimately, it may not be that much different from what has gone before it, but the realistic setting gives it a sanity-testing edge that is real enough to be plausible.

There is a demo available now ahead of the Steam Next Fest which gets underway next week. Master the crafting, trapping, and combat mechanics in the demo. Repair mine carts, establish a base, and stalk prey as you can practice for the game’s arrival into Early Access on 28th February.

Early Access, when it arrives, will offer three different modes, Story Mode will have survivors learn the secrets of an abandoned town while trying to return to society.

Endless Mode will challenge survivalists to last as long as possible through the harsh winter, while Coldwave Mode tests outdoorsmen through intense and escalating challenges.

Developed by experienced Polish studio DRAGO Entertainment, they of Gas Station Simulator fame, we have high hopes for Winter Survival