How to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

Why the world has been concentrating on Palworld, out sneaks Enshrouded, and it could just be one of the best survival base-building games we have seen in years – and not a modded Pokemon in sight.

Once you get cracking in Enshrouded you will unlock the Blacksmith for your base, but you basically need to feed him metal Scraps before he can do anything for you. Where do you find these Metal Scraps you say? Well, let’s find out how to get them and get plenty of them at that, as you will need this early-game resource in abundance.

How to find Metal Scraps

In line with their early-game need Metal Scraps in Enshrouded are relatively plentiful, but if you have played a game such as Conan Exiles, you will know you can never have too much of a good thing. So let’s gather plenty, shall we?

The trick is to find a camp where the enemies are hiding out. These places tend to offer an abundance of Metal Scraps, but generally at the cost of a human scrap. Kill off the enemies and loot their corpses for whatever they have, sometimes they will have metal on there. Make sure you loot the camp too as you will generally find more Metal Scraps lying around – it seems they need the resource as much as you do.

Once you have a bag full, head back to your base and put your ill-gotten gains to good use. You will use Metal Scraps for making picks, axes, and the like, but once you have built a forge you can use the scraps to make armor as long as you have some charcoal to fuel it.

In the early game you will need plenty of trips to keep you stocked up on Metal Scraps so make sure you know the locations of the enemy camps so you can head back once they have respawned and you can farm it all over again.