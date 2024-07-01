Win a gold-plated PS5 and tickets to next year’s final by proving your worth in the official Wimbledon e-sports tournament

Tennis season is in full swing with one of the world’s most famous tournaments just starting at Wimbledon in London. Now if you haven’t got the athleticism of an Alcaraz, Djokovic, or last year’s women’s champ Markéta Vondroušová, you could still add a golden Wimbledon trophy to your gaming shelf in the shape of an exclusive gold-plated PS5 courtesy of the All England Tennis Club hosting its first official esports gathering.

To enter you will need a copy of Topspin 2K25 and a little bit of time on a Saturday or Sunday. There are open qualifiers taking place online in North America, Europe, and the UK. These will let you qualify for the Regional Leaderboards.

Then things get serious with the top 16 players facing off for Finals Slots and finally, the top two players from each region will travel to Wimbledon to take part in the in-person Finals event at the famous old club itself, where one of them will be leaving with that gold-plated PS5.

The prize also includes a five-star trip for two to the 2025 Wimbledon finals, £1000 in gaming gear, and a $500 gaming voucher plus a host of prizes for the main runners-up.

Wimbledon eChamps 2024 has its own website where you can register to play and take part and get the lowdown on all the rules ahead of this weekend’s first open qualifiers.

Topspin 2k25 marked a return to the court for the venerable old tennis game after an absence of 13 years. It’s not the easiest sports game to get into but if you have already been playing for a couple of months you might well fancy your chances of getting your hands on that new, shiny gold console and a plush weekend away in London next year. If you are new to the game you better get to work on your backhand quickly.