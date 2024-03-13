Subscribe
TOPSPIN 2K25 announces April release date

An image of a difitized Roger Federer and Serena Williams from Top Spin 2K25

After over a decade of dormancy, 2K has officially spoken out about the release date of their upcoming tennis game ‘TopSpin 2K25.’

Announced via X yesterday (Mar. 12) the team behind the revival issued a sneak peek trailer of the gameplay, along with saying: ‘You’ve waited a long time for this, and so have we. #TopSpin2K25 4.26.24’

They went on to tag two tennis legends in the post, Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Both of whom will be featured in the ‘Grand Slam Edition’ too.

There’s a roster of over 24 playable pros and you can either step onto the court solo or with a friend in multiplayer mode.

Speaking via a press release on the 2K Newsroom, the gaming director at Hangar 13 Remi Ercolani said: “It has been several years since the last iteration of TopSpin and we’re proud to introduce TopSpin 2K25 while the popularity of tennis is at its peak,”

“Topspin 2K25 captures the spirit and the culture of the sport, offering deep personalization and enhanced gameplay.

“The team and I are proud to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world and look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

There are four variations of the game, spanning from the ‘Standard Edition,’ ‘Standard Cross-Gen Edition,’ ‘Deluxe Edition,’ and the ultimate ‘Grand Slam Edition.’

Fans respond to TopSpin 2K25 news

Fans are set to be excited as the last game was released in 2011, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation. Now, it will be available for those on digital, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The responses to the X post, confirming the scheduled worldwide release on Friday, April 26, are filled with excitement.

One user thanked the team: ‘thank you 2K for allowing us to feel the top spin energy after so many years ! we missed u.’

Others respond with ‘this is best news ever man!’ and ‘LOOKS AMAZING CAN’T WAIT.’

Although, amongst this is some skepticism from customers of the previous game as they worry that Top Spin 4 ‘looks better.’

Some users have taken to critique the characters leg positions too ahead of the upcoming release date.

Featured image: Via X from 2K

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

