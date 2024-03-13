TOPSPIN 2K25 announces April release date

After over a decade of dormancy, 2K has officially spoken out about the release date of their upcoming tennis game ‘TopSpin 2K25.’

Announced via X yesterday (Mar. 12) the team behind the revival issued a sneak peek trailer of the gameplay, along with saying: ‘You’ve waited a long time for this, and so have we. #TopSpin2K25 4.26.24’

They went on to tag two tennis legends in the post, Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Both of whom will be featured in the ‘Grand Slam Edition’ too.

There’s a roster of over 24 playable pros and you can either step onto the court solo or with a friend in multiplayer mode.

Speaking via a press release on the 2K Newsroom, the gaming director at Hangar 13 Remi Ercolani said: “It has been several years since the last iteration of TopSpin and we’re proud to introduce TopSpin 2K25 while the popularity of tennis is at its peak,”

“Topspin 2K25 captures the spirit and the culture of the sport, offering deep personalization and enhanced gameplay.

“The team and I are proud to share TopSpin 2K25 with the world and look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

There are four variations of the game, spanning from the ‘Standard Edition,’ ‘Standard Cross-Gen Edition,’ ‘Deluxe Edition,’ and the ultimate ‘Grand Slam Edition.’

Fans respond to TopSpin 2K25 news

Fans are set to be excited as the last game was released in 2011, for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation. Now, it will be available for those on digital, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The responses to the X post, confirming the scheduled worldwide release on Friday, April 26, are filled with excitement.

The King Is Back 👑 — ꪜꪖꪀ (@VanTeamOM) March 12, 2024

One user thanked the team: ‘thank you 2K for allowing us to feel the top spin energy after so many years ! we missed u.’

thank you 2K for allowing us to feel the top spin energy after so many years ! we missed u — . (@BestSS33) March 12, 2024

Others respond with ‘this is best news ever man!’ and ‘LOOKS AMAZING CAN’T WAIT.’

Although, amongst this is some skepticism from customers of the previous game as they worry that Top Spin 4 ‘looks better.’

Top Spin 4 looks better I'm just gonna be honest after watching some gameplay on YouTube — tgc (@thegamechanging) March 12, 2024

Some users have taken to critique the characters leg positions too ahead of the upcoming release date.

On the serve of Alcaraz, legs position are not good and the ball is thrown too sideways (Tiafoe too). @topspin2k pic.twitter.com/pnj2wxFSpX — Jules (@littlebigzouzou) March 12, 2024

Featured image: Via X from 2K