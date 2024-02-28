WWE 2K24: Post Malone’s soundtrack features Grimes, 100 Gecs and Turnstile

Music icon and all-round pop culture fan Post Malone has created the soundtrack to the upcoming WWE 2K24 title, and fans will be able to hit the ropes with him.

The game’s developer has announced that the music icon will feature in one of the five DLC packs being released across 2024, with the first dropping in May and the last to feature in November of this year. The main game will be hitting online and physical stores on March 5.

Executive Producer Post Malone

Post Malone will also be an executive producer on the game, with the soundtrack featuring the likes of Grimes, 100 Gecs, and Turnstile. Malone took on the task of crafting the music as a fan of wrestling and the 2K games themselves, blending a variety of genres including rock, country, rap, electronic music, and pop.

The WWE 2K24 soundtrack features 12 songs, including:

Post Malone – Chemical

Post Malone – Laugh It Off

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See

Colter Wall – Motorcycle

Grimes – Genesis

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig

Speed – Not That Nice

Turnstile – Mystery

Tyler Childers – House Fire

Yeat – Bëttr 0ff

“The secret to a great video game soundtrack is a little something for everyone and for every mood. It gets you excited and it gets you pumped up to play,” said Post Malone. “This has been a total blast. We have a lot of cool ideas, so I’m super excited.”

For wrestling fans hoping to pick up the DLC it will be sold separately, be incorporated into the Wrestlemania Edition and Deluxe version of the game. Last month we broke down the announcement trailer of the 40 Years of Wrestlemania release.

Fans have been clamoring for the incorporation of the Best in the World, CM Punk since his return to the scene of his infamous pipebomb interview. They have got their way as the WWE Superstar was part of an announcement on the official 2K24 X:

In other wrestling-related news the WWE and Netflix have signed a $5 billion deal to bring the flagship shows Raw and Smackdown to the streaming platform The partnership also ends the wrestling company’s presence on syndicated television since the original air date of WWE Raw on January 11, 1993.

Malone adds to pop culture legacy

Malone is a huge fan of all things geeky and his appearance in the game marks another cool thing he has done across a spectacular American Music and Billboard Award-winning career.

He was immortalized by Wizards of the Coast for the 30th anniversary of the game in a limited Secret Lair, with his own image “Post, Son of Rich” and hit the headlines for paying $2 million dollars for the One Ring Lord of the Rings card.

Image Credit: WWE.