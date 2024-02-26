Wizards adds to a growing list of gaming IPs with Assassin’s Creed reveal

Wizards of the Coast (WoC) reveals another gaming collaboration with the iconic Ubisoft franchise, Assassin’s Creed.

MagiCon: Chicago was meant to be all about the collectible card game that is shuffled and played across the globe, but the stage was robbed in true Ezio and Altair fashion.

Ubisoft has teamed up with the fantasy gaming partner to bring to life the Rogue series’ most iconic items, characters, and locations.

Da Vinci Cards

The 16-year history of Ubisoft’s stealth-action game will be represented as part of the “Universes Beyond” crossover series that has seen other well-known video game franchises displayed in 2D.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Altair Ibn-La’Ahad, and Eivor all made an appearance at MagicCon, with fans of the series looking for more reveals of the card-based versions of their favorite characters.

Where better to remain hidden than in a nondescript Haystack? #MTGxAC #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/0JNPpebdrO — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) February 23, 2024

The iconic haystack players tumble into from epic heights was featured as a playable card. The wrist-mounted hidden blade and animus also take their place as legendary artifacts.

Memory corridor treatments will be present in the Collector Boosters as well as unique serialized versions of the game’s historical characters. These limited five hundred cards will also come in the language they spoke, such as ancient Egyptian for Cleopatra and Italian for Leonardo Da Vinci.

Wizards winning all the games

This is not the only franchise that has been included in the Universes Beyond. The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and Transformers have all seen their legendary characters recreated in MTG’s cardboard frames.

Other gaming stalwarts include Lara Croft and, as we reported last week, the irradiated wastelands of Fallout.

Split into four sets, the collection follows some of the iconic characters, factions, and settings players have encountered since Fallout 3.

MTG uniquely represents the mechanics of the treasured six main releases of Fallout to cover radiation, energy, junk, and the S.P.E.C.I.A.L stats of bobbleheads collected throughout the Wasteland.

Coming in 2025 is arguably the biggest Universes Beyond yet, Final Fantasy, but Wizards of the Coast have remained secretive about plans to bring Cloud and Co. to the card world.

Wizards have reported record profits from the blend of traditional gaming, like the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the collectible trading card game in physical and digital format with Arena.

Assassin’s Creed will be hoping to continue this path to profit when the set drops on July 5, but for any and all things Creed related — we will be keeping a close eye on the spires and the back alleys for any more signs of Renaissance rouges in the shadows.

Image Credit: Wizards of the Coast.