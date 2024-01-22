40 years of Wrestlemania coming to WWE 2K24

The launch trailer for WWE 2K24 has just dropped and wrestle fans are in for a treat with the news it will contain some of the many start from 40 years of Wrestlemania. Indeed the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin feature heavily in the video, which also embraces current stars as well with Rhea Ripley and Bianmca Belair sharing the cover with Cody Rhodes.

New moves, new matchups and two new career mode experiences – Undisputed (men’s) and Unleashed (Women’s) will allow you to take your custom-made superstars all the way to a place in WWE history.

Many current stars will help provide voiceovers for the stories to give it that little bit of extra authenticity. MyGM also returns and allows you to play the role of a manager trying to get your wrestles to superstar level.

WWE 2k24 will come in four different editions and this is where it gets confusing and expensive.

When the game launches in March you will have to choose from the Standard Edition, Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the one many will want, the Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition.

The kicker, the Wrestlemania Edition, complete with a very cool cover featuring the iconic stars, will set you back a heavy $119.99 for PS4. PS5, Xbox and PC. And no, that’s not a typo.

Obviously, you get all the content and bonus content from the other versions alongside cosmetics such as Randy Savage’s attire from Wrestlemania VI (remember that one? We don’t but you might), and you will also get three days of early access ahead of the Standard Editions with it arriving on March 5th.

With the Standard Edition costing $69.99, that means another $40 to play early and get some cosmetics. The saving grace is perhaps its collectability, but it is expensive and contains a lot of the things many players will want. A shame that many may not be able to afford it.