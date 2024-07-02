Whisky Tango Foxtrot is going on with Call of Duty? New leaked Extra Crispy skin turns your enemies into fried chicken

There was a time before all the skins and microtransaction nonsense that Call of Duty was a military shooter based on realistic scenarios. Now it seems the mobile version at least is taking aim at games like Fortnite and offering up kerrrrrazy options for those that want their soldiers to wear giant chicken suits.

Much like K-Pop stars coming to PUBG the Extra Crispy bundle offers nothing to the game for those that do not want to revel in the stupidity of it all.

A quick watch of the trailer and you find yourself checking the date to make sure it’s not April 1st already. Indeed, part of me still thinks it must be a prank after the trailer was leaked.

Okay so the trailer is well done but it’s like having a fever dream as chicken soldiers jump out of helicopters and with the simple act of shooting enemies turn them into giant pieces of fried chicken.

Needless to say, the response on the internet has not been wholly positive with comments such as:

“CoD is just trynna be Fortnite now. It’s sad, this is one of the major reasons why the game is failing.”

“I don’t understand the hype around spending at very least $20 for a gun skin.”

“Holy Fortnite. Can you not see some folks just want a slightly arcadey mil-sim.”

“They just type in “call of duty skin idea” into Chat GPT and come up with this random garbage lol”

It certainly seems as though Call of Duty Mobile is pivoting away from its roots as injecting this into a game takes away any semblance of realism for people who just want to play a game of electronic soldiers.

Somewhere along the way, it will still sell well. Unless it does turn out to be nonsense.