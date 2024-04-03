Languagesx
English
What's the (new) Max level in Helldivers 2?

What’s the (new) Max level in Helldivers 2?

An action screen from Helldivers 2 with a Helldiver shooting an Automaton.

Helldivers 2 continues to take the multi-player gaming arena by storm and the devs at Arrowehead aren’t sitting back on their laurels. We now have three Warbonds (Battle Passes) to play through and you may have noticed that while going through those, your level had been getting perilously close to the game’s previous max level of 50.

Thankfully we have just got a new patch that has upped that big time, so let’s have a look at what we are dealing with now when it comes to the new max levels, and also how we can climb those rankings a little quicker

What is the Max Level in Helldivers?

At launch we had been dealing with a Max Level of 50, which, while okay, if you were a hardcore player, you could quickly burn up towards that if you were prepared to put the hours in. The new patch we got at the start of April has trebled that though and we now have an astonished max Level cap of 150, which should be enough to keep even the most ardent players busy for a while.

It is likely that many of Hellfivers 2 players may never get anywhere close to that but if you are playing constantly and trying to get through all the Warbonds at the same time, you now have a decent ceiling to aim for.

How to level quickly in Helldivers 2

If you aren’t playing with friends it is key to get into groups that have a good spread of talent in them – a couple of high-level players really help because you need to be completing as many missions as possible. Make sure you join in and don’t just hide as all your kills add extra XP, but climbing the ranks in Helldivers 2 is a grind. Occasionally you may find a spot where you can farm the bots if you are lucky, so head for high ground and see what you can pick off.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Putin pushes for Russian rival to PS5 and Xbox game consoles. The image features a composite of several elements: a video game console with a unique design, adorned with red accents and possibly themed around a national emblem, placed against the backdrop of a Russian flag. In the foreground is Vladimir Putin, framed with a red outline, giving the impression of significance or targeting. A customized game controller accompanies the console, matching the overall aesthetic. This image appears to suggest a nationalistic twist on entertainment technology, possibly presenting a country-specific alternative to mainstream gaming consoles.
Gaming

Putin pushes for Russian rival to PS5 and Xbox game consoles
Suswati Basu21 mins

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly urged his government to develop video game consoles that can compete with the likes of PlayStation and Xbox. According to the state media agency...

