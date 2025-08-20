Home Wasim Akram and Ducky Bhai face legal trouble over gambling endorsements

A complaint has been filed against former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram for allegedly endorsing and being associated with an online “gambling and betting” platform connected to sports, according to local reports.

The Press Trust of India said that a man named Muhammad Fiaz submitted an application to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore, asking for legal action against the cricket commentator for promoting a gambling and betting app. He claimed the former fast bowler was tied to a foreign betting app called Baji as its brand ambassador.

“A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the app,” the complainant said.

Fiaz has requested the NCCIA to take strict legal action against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act of 2016.

An NCCIA official told PTI on Tuesday (August 19) that they had received the complaint against Akram for serving as a brand ambassador of a foreign betting app and added, “We will take action against him if the allegations are found to be true.”

Ducky Bhai and Wasim Akram both in firing line for allegedly promoting gambling app

Prominent Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, real name Saadur Rehman, was detained by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport on Sunday. Ducky Bhai pictured beside a luxury sports car.
Prominent Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, real name Saadur Rehman, was detained by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport on Sunday. Credit: Ducky Bhai / X

So far, Akram has not released any statement. Meanwhile, in connection with promoting the same online app, popular TikToker and YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday.

A local court approved a two-day remand over the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting platforms, including Binomo and 1xBet, through Saad-ur-Rehman’s YouTube channel, which has more than eight million subscribers.

Rehman is one of Pakistan’s most popular content creators. The latest issue comes just months after he was cautioned by motorway police for performing dangerous stunts while driving earlier this year.

After his arrest, the NCCIA asked the court for an additional 28 days of physical remand. However, after hearing the arguments on Tuesday, the Judicial Magistrate approved only a four-day extension to Ducky Bhai’s physical remand. The defendant’s lawyer strongly opposed the request for any extension.

Featured image: India Inclusion Summit via YouTube / CC By 3.0 Unported license

Suswati Basu
News Editor

