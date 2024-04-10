Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Warzone’s latest patch enables ground vehicles on Rebirth Island

Warzone’s latest patch enables ground vehicles on Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: MW3

Warzone’s Season 3 launched less than a week ago and already we have the first patch to help balance things out and iron out any bugs that crept in. A 2GB patch has rolled out to do just that as well as opening up and enabling the use of ground vehicles on Rebirth Island which is exciting.

Of course, 27,000 people won’t get to see what the patch has in store after being banned for cheating at the weekend and it may well be that there are more to follow as Activision and Ricochet continue to beef up security and hound out the cheaters.

Other than the addition of ground vehicles it is fair to say looking at the notes that the team has not had much to fix. The list of squashed bugs is pretty light and there is nothing really game-breaking that has been fixed up, such is the state of Warzone right now after numerous patches already.

The April 9th patch should automatically download for you the next time you start your Call of Duty client or load the game.

Warzone April 9 patch notes

Gameplay

Rebirth Island

  • Vehicles
    • Ground vehicles have been enabled on Rebirth Island.

Weapons

FJX Horus

Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.

TAQ Evolvere

Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.

MORS

  • Hurricane 9 Variable Optic
  • Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing tactical and lethal equipment from auto-picking up.
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from shooting their weapon while ledge hanging after picking up the Gaurdian-SC killstreak.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the red outline on the border of the minimap to display when under the effects of an enemy’s Advanced UAV.
  • Fixed an issue preventing one-shot protection from functioning in Ranked Play: Resurgence.
  • Fixed an issue causing too many and UAV Towers to spawn in Ranked Play: Resurgence.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from equipping unlocked items in the Rank Overview within the Rank Rewards Menu.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Call of Duty: MW3
Warzone’s latest patch enables ground vehicles on Rebirth Island
Paul McNally
League of Legends set to get Vampire Survivors-style summer update
Rachael Davies
A forklift truck in the new Farming Simulator 22 DLC
Farming Simulator 22 gets a new pack with more items and logistical management
Paul McNally
An image from the new Rocket Racing additions from Fortnite's new patch
Fortnite update 29.20 launches – will there be more downtime?
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic image from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Some 27,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned at weekend for cheating
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Call of Duty: MW3
Gaming

Warzone’s latest patch enables ground vehicles on Rebirth Island
Paul McNally36 seconds

Warzone’s Season 3 launched less than a week ago and already we have the first patch to help balance things out and iron out any bugs that crept in. A...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.