Warzone’s latest patch enables ground vehicles on Rebirth Island

Warzone’s Season 3 launched less than a week ago and already we have the first patch to help balance things out and iron out any bugs that crept in. A 2GB patch has rolled out to do just that as well as opening up and enabling the use of ground vehicles on Rebirth Island which is exciting.

Of course, 27,000 people won’t get to see what the patch has in store after being banned for cheating at the weekend and it may well be that there are more to follow as Activision and Ricochet continue to beef up security and hound out the cheaters.

Other than the addition of ground vehicles it is fair to say looking at the notes that the team has not had much to fix. The list of squashed bugs is pretty light and there is nothing really game-breaking that has been fixed up, such is the state of Warzone right now after numerous patches already.

The April 9th patch should automatically download for you the next time you start your Call of Duty client or load the game.

Warzone April 9 patch notes

Gameplay

Rebirth Island

Vehicles Ground vehicles have been enabled on Rebirth Island.



Weapons

FJX Horus

Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.

TAQ Evolvere

Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.

MORS

Hurricane 9 Variable Optic

Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment.

Bug fixes