Warzone Season 2 Reloaded – everything you need to know about midseason update

Warzone Season 2 is underway, which points us to the fact that the next major update for the game will be the mid-season Reloaded update which will, as ever, bring a bagful of new content for the main Modern Warfare 3 game as well as the Warzone incarnation.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded – when does it come out?

Activision has said nothing about a firm date as yet, as you would expect with Season 2 only having just landed, however, Call of Duty in the know leakers on X are predicting it will arrive on the 6th of March.

It might just be an educated guess but if correct would also probably put Season 3 around the end of April this year.

The 6th of March (at the time of writing) is only a couple of weeks away, so before too long we should get a confirmation from Activision if it is going to be happening then.

#MWIII Season 2 Reloaded begins March 6 — Forward (@ForwardLeaks) February 1, 2024

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded new weapons

We know we will be getting four new weapons in Season 2, and we have received the RAM-9 and BP50 so far with the new season. That gives us two more for Reloaded and these will be the Soulrender and SOA Survivor.

Is Warhammer coming to Season 2 Reloaded

We looked at this a short while ago as leakers seemed to have unearthed a number of Warhammer graphics assets in a data mine, so we would assume it is coming soon and it could well be it drops as an event towards the end of the Reloaded part of the season.

As we get closer to launch and find out more about Warzone Season 2 Reloaded we will update this page with the new information, so make sure you keep it bookmarked.