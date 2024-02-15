Own an actual Call of Duty gold bar to celebrate its 20th anniversary, but you’ll need to be quick

If ever doubted that Call of Duty was a global icon of video gaming that would be put to bed with the news that Activision has teamed up with Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux (PAMP) to create an exclusive collection of branded actual gold and silver bars for the seminal shooter.

If this sounds like the perfect present for the gamer in your life who has everything, these 5g gold bars and 1oz silver bars commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise and come with an exclusive in-game charm, a wearable pendant frame so you can wear an actual gold dog tag.

Whatever your reasons for buying gold be it a collector, the world’s biggest CoD fan, or simply think the economy is going to crash, world disorder will break out and paper money will be useless while the streets burn, you will have to move quickly to snap one of these up.

The gold bar is limited to a run of 5,000 units, meanwhile, 15,000 silver bars will produced. Each is individually numbered and features Captain Price on the design.

The gold will set you back $449.95 and the silver $109.95, which doesn’t seem half bad when you think we were talking about a steering wheel for Gran Turismo earlier in the week which cost almost $1500.

You can get both via precious metal dealers linked from the PAMP site.

Chris Carkner, Global Head of Minting, MKS PAMP, said of the partnership, “Developing a Call of Duty collection with our signature, industry-trusted techniques and know-how allowed us to focus on innovative ways to bring our pioneering brand to a new audience. Bridging physical and digital collectibles is an exciting first in the brand’s history and speaks to our forward-thinking credentials.”

PAMP x Call of Duty Limited Edition Collection specifications

Product Specifications Gold Bar Silver Bar Weight 5g 1oz Metal fineness (purity) 999.9 Gold (industry’s highest purity) 999.0 Silver Dimensions 13.1×22.1mm 27x47mm Mintage (quantity) 5,000 15,000 Retail price $449.95 $109.95